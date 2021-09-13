Krishnappa Gowtham And Wife Archana Sundar Are Expecting Their First Child

India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham on Sunday announced that he and his wife Archana Sundar are expecting their first baby. Gowtham shared the happy news with his fans by posting a bunch of snaps on Instagram.

“We are brewing a little miracle,” he wrote on the social media platform.

“Our hearts are filled with gratitude and joy as we eagerly await the arrival of our little wonder in January 2022,” he added.

In the first snap, the duo could be seen wearing a black outfit. Archana’s baby bump is also visible in the post.

The two also shared a picture in Chennai Super Kings’ yellow jersey.

In the last photograph of the post, Gowtham and Archana are holding a picture from their ultrasound. Gowtham’s post on the Facebook-owned platform was soon filled with congratulatory messages from his fans and family.

Responding to the post, New Zealand cricketer Ish Sodhi wrote, “Kya Khushi dil mein fas gayi paaji. congrats, much love to you beautiful people.”

Ace India and Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Hardik Pandya also appeared in the post and dropped a red heart and a smiling face with heart-eye emoji in the post.

Gowtham’s Karnataka teammate Abhimanyu Mithun also extended his greeting to the happy couple.

“Congratulations bhaj,” he wrote on the post.

Mumbai cricketer Rahul Chahar wrote, “Congratulations bro, Krishnappa Gowtham”

Meanwhile, Gowtham was part of India’s limited tours of Sri Lanka earlier this year. The ace cricketer is expected to return to field duties this Sunday when CSK will be up against MI in the 30th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in Dubai.

