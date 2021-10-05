Krishnappa Gowtham, CSK's Rs 9.25 cr Purchase, Spills The Catch and Match

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals was tantalisingly poised and CSK were trying to take control of the game. They had gotten rid of Shikhar Dhawan and Ravichandran Ashwin in quick succession, putting Delhi under severe pressure. This was when Shimron Hetmyer tried to soak in the pressure and take the match till the last over.

However, in the 18th over of the match, he tried to muscle a slower ball from Dwayne Bravo over long-on, but could not get the timing right and the ball found Krishnappa Gowtham at long-on, who went reverse cupped and spilled the catch. To make matters worse, the ball trickled across for a boundary and the pressure eased on Delhi.

CSK purchased K Gowtham for a whopping Rs 9.25 crore at the auctions, but the all-rounder had not managed to get in a game so far this season. He had been on the field several times, though, as a substitute fielder.

Delhi Capitals needed 28 runs to win in the last 3 overs and had 4 wickets in hand. They were able to score 6 runs in the first couple of balls as Hetmyer was able to get a boundary away.

The equation read 22 runs in the last 16 deliveries. On the third ball of the 18th over, Hetmyer attempted to clear long-on, but could only find Gowtham who spilled the catch and the ball rolled across for a boundary. The West Indian then went on to score 13 runs in the next 7 balls and remained unbeaten on 28 off 18 balls as Delhi won the match in the final over.

Delhi has now won 10 of their 13 matches so far and sits pretty at the top of the table with 20 points. CSK, on the other hand, has won 9 of their 13 matches and are second with 18 points in their kitty.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here