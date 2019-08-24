Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

IND IN WI, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 1st Test, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

India

297 (96.4)

India
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

101/4 (33.5)

West Indies trail by 196 runs, MIN. 36.2 Overs Left Today
Stumps

THE ASHES, 2019 3rd Test, Headingley, Leeds, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

Australia

179 (52.1)

Australia
v/s
England
England*

67 (27.5)

Australia lead by 283 runs
Stumps

NZ IN SL, 2 TESTS, 2019 2nd Test, P Sara Oval, Colombo, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

Sri Lanka *

144/6 (66.0)

Sri Lanka
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand

Toss won by Sri Lanka (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: SL VS NZ

live
SL SL
NZ NZ

Colombo PSO

22 Aug, 201910:00 IST

3rd Test: AUS VS ENG

live
AUS AUS
ENG ENG

Leeds

22 Aug, 201915:30 IST

1st Test: IND VS WI

live
IND IND
WI WI

Antigua

22 Aug, 201919:00 IST

2nd Test: WI VS IND

upcoming
WI WI
IND IND

Kingston, Jamaica

30 Aug, 201920:00 IST

Krishnappa Gowtham's Slams 134 & Bags 8/15 in KPL

Cricketnext Staff |August 24, 2019, 12:22 AM IST
Krishnappa Gowtham's Slams 134 & Bags 8/15 in KPL

In what could be termed as the most complete all-round performance in a cricket match, Krishnappa Gowtham scored a 56-ball 134 and then followed it up with 8/15 with the ball, that too in a T20 encounter.

Gowtham entered the record books while playing for Bellary Tuskers in a Karnataka Premier League match against Shivamogga Lions in Bengaluru on Friday.

Coming in to bat in the 3rd over for his side, Goowtham attacked the opposition bowlers right from the word go. His innings included 13 sixes and seven fours that took his team to an imposing total of 203/3 in 17 overs.

Come the bowling, Gowtham produced another special and wreak havoc on Shivamogga batsmen. In his spell of four overs he just gave away 15 runs and bagged eight wickets. His effort saw Shivamogga getting dismissed for 133.

Gowtham is expected to be part of the unofficial Test series against South Africa A that takes place after the five one-day matches.

bellary tuskerskplKrishnappa Gowtham

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 30 August, 2019

IND v WI
Kingston, Jamaica All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...