Krishnappa Gowtham's Slams 134 & Bags 8/15 in KPL

In what could be termed as the most complete all-round performance in a cricket match, Krishnappa Gowtham scored a 56-ball 134 and then followed it up with 8/15 with the ball, that too in a T20 encounter.
Gowtham entered the record books while playing for Bellary Tuskers in a Karnataka Premier League match against Shivamogga Lions in Bengaluru on Friday.
Coming in to bat in the 3rd over for his side, Goowtham attacked the opposition bowlers right from the word go. His innings included 13 sixes and seven fours that took his team to an imposing total of 203/3 in 17 overs.
Come the bowling, Gowtham produced another special and wreak havoc on Shivamogga batsmen. In his spell of four overs he just gave away 15 runs and bagged eight wickets. His effort saw Shivamogga getting dismissed for 133.
Gowtham is expected to be part of the unofficial Test series against South Africa A that takes place after the five one-day matches.
