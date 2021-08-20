Krunal, Hardik Pandya are The Most Stylish Brothers in new Instagram Post

India all-rounder Krunal Pandya is all set to take over the field. After recovering from COVID-19 recently, the cricketer united with his family. Krunal is also spending a lot of time with his younger brother Hardik. The sibling duo decided to dress up in their stylish best and get a couple of pictures clicked. The Pandya brothers are twinning in uber cool sunglasses and wearing statement timepieces. While Krunal opted for an all black look, Hardik sported a comfy shirt set in blue. Both of them look straight into the camera while striking a pose on the stairs. Krunal captioned the Instagram post, “Elegance never goes out of style.”

Hardik also shared one of his favourite images from the photoshoot. He wrote on Instagram, “Elegance is a regular ingredient we put in all our meals.”

Both Hardik’s wife Natasa Stankovic and his sister-in-law Pankhuri Sharma reacted to the post by dropping a few emojis.

Currently, Hardik and Krunal are in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) where the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 will be played. Ahead of the resumption of the tournament, the star-all rounders are having a good time in the desert nation. Hardik recently shared a group selfie featuring Krunal and their friends. While posting the photo, the star all rounder wrote,”My boys.”

The Pandya brothers were a part of India’s tour of Sri Lanka. After Krunal tested positive, the second T20I match was postponed by a day. The Shikhar Dhawan led team won the ODI series 2-1 but lost the T20I series to Sri Lanka 1-2.Krunal and Hardik are not with the squad playing the five-match Test series in England. They will next feature for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League, which gets underway in Dubai from September 19.

The Rohit Sharma-led side ended 4th before the edition was suspended. MI will face arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings(CSK) in their first clash.

