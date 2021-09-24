Krunal Names Actors He Would Like to See Play Pandya Brothers in Their Biopic

We have already seen a lot of biopics on cricketers in recent times. After Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Mohammad Azharuddin and Sachin Tendulkar, biopics on Sourav Ganguly, Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami are in the works.

As such, all-rounder Krunal Pandya was asked about Hardik Pandya and his biopic and the actors he would want to play them on screen. Incidentally, both Krunal and Hardik play together for Mumbai Indians in the IPL, and they have also played together for the Indian side.

Krunal Pandya said that he would like Vicky Kaushal and Ranveer Singh to play him and Hardik on screen. He said, “Vicky Kaushal can play my character, while Ranveer Singh can play Hardik Pandya’s character.”

Hitting six sixes in an over remains one of the rarest feats in cricket and just last week, Jaskaran Malhotra of the United States became the latest batsman to join this elite list. In the second ODI against Papua New Guinea in Oman, the wicketkeeper-batsman went after Gaudi Toka and smashed him for six sixes in the over. Krunal Pandya also said that he wishes to achieve this rare feat.

Former South African batsman Herschelle Gibbs was the first player to hit six sixes in an over in international cricket. India’s Yuvraj Singh then joined the elite list when he smacked Stuart Broad around the park in Durban in the 2007 World T20. In recent times, West Indies captain Kieron Pollard has also made it to this list when he went after Sri Lanka’s Akila Dhananjaya for six sixes in a T20 match in March earlier this year.

Krunal also named Chris Lynn and Quinton de Kock as the players from the Mumbai Indians camp to be able to do the most number of push-ups.

