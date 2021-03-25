- Match 16 - 22 Apr, 2021Match Ended177/9(20.0) RR 8.85
Krunal Pandya Carried His Late Father’s Belongings to the Dressing Room, Reveals Brother Hardik Pandya
Krunal, who represented India in 18 T20Is, made his first-ever ODI match appearance against England on Tuesday.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: March 25, 2021, 12:18 PM IST
In the ongoing bilateral ODI series between India and England, Krunal Pandya made his debut for the national side in the series opener on Tuesday. While the senior Pandya sibling was the talk of the town for splendid batting skills, he was also noted for his emotional reaction after the innings.
Krunal, during a recent interview, was overcome by emotions as he was thinking about his late father who had passed away recently. Himanshu Pandya had played a vital role in the success of his cricketer sons. The revelation came during an after match interview conducted by Hardik for the BCCI website. In the interview, Krunal revealed the emotional quotient and the close relationship the brothers shared with their father.
India vs England Full Coverage
The BCCI shared a clip of the interview on Twitter, in which Krunal revealed that his father passed away on January 16th morning this year and he was playing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game on that day. His father had a habit of keeping his things ready in the night such as clothes, shoes and hat as well for the next day.
“So, what I did was just before the game, I got his bag from Baroda here,” Krunal says. “I know he is not with us, but those clothes, which he was supposed to wear in that game, I thought I’ll bring that and keep in the dressing room,” Krunal further revealed on BCCI’s official website. He also added that their father worked hard to see them here, “not just in cricket, but in terms of everything, taking care of my diet to fitness, to everything and again this is all dedicated to the old man.”
Hardik, on his part, said that Krunal’s body language showed his love for their late father. He also seconded Krunal’s statement about their father’s habit of keeping his stuff ready for the next day.
“Krunal has been carrying the bag which has his (father’s)belongings,” Hardik revealed.
Krunal, who represented India in 18 T20Is, made his first-ever ODI match appearance against England on Tuesday. The all-rounder received his maiden ODI cap from his younger brother Hardik Pandya. In the first ODI, he scored the fastest half-century on debut in just 26 balls and also stitched a crucial 112-run partnership with KL Rahul that allowed India to post a total 317 for 5, batting first.
Watch it here:
