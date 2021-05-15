- 2nd Test - 07 - 10 May, 2021Match Ended510/8(147.1) RR 3.47
PAK
ZIM132/10(60.4) RR 2.18231/10(68.0) RR 3.4
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 147 runs
- Match 29 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- 1st ODI - 19 May, WedUp Next
NED
SCO
15:30 IST - Rotterdam
Krunal Pandya Having Fun With Nephew Agastya; Natasa Stankovic Shares the Perfect Snap
Hardik Pandya's brother Krunal was seen having some fun with nephew Agastya in this picture.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 15, 2021, 3:34 PM IST
Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya’s wife, has posted an adorable Instagram story where the couple’s son Agastya was seen having some great time with his uncle Krunal. The picture which was posted originally by Krunal on his Instagram was liked by a lot of his admirers.
View this post on Instagram
Hardik and Krunal who were busy playing for Mumbai Indians are now back at home and spending some quality time after IPL 2021 got suspended due to surge in Covid cases within the bio-bubble. Natasha herself was part of Mumbai Indians’ WAG section and could be seen cheering for her husband from the stands. Only recently Natasa took to her Instagram account to share stunning pictures of herself. In the snaps, the Serbian model can be seen clad in an off white crop top with matching trousers. She completed her look with a pair of black heels, white fur handbag and a gorgeous watch. The post,as one would expect, went viral in no time and has garnered around four lakh likes in less than 24 hours time.
Hardik who does not shy away from expressing his emotions for his lady love on social media has also dropped two red heart emojis as his appreciation for the post. To complement the gorgeous photographs, Natasa has captioned her post with white heart and brown heart emoji.The diva had also recently shared a picture, with Hardik, Krunal Pandya and Krunal’s wife Pankhuri Sharma on the photo sharing app. In the image, all four of them can be seen wearing smiley face t-shirts. The Pandya brothers can be seen twinning in Orange smiley face tees while Natasa and Pankhuri are wearing dark blue and light blue t-shirts with the same design. The stylish family posed in an outdoor setup.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking