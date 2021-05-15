CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Krunal Pandya Having Fun With Nephew Agastya; Natasa Stankovic Shares the Perfect Snap

Krunal Pandya Having Fun With Nephew Agastya; Natasa Stankovic Shares the Perfect Snap

Krunal Pandya Having Fun With Nephew Agastya; Natasa Stankovic Shares the Perfect Snap

Hardik Pandya's brother Krunal was seen having some fun with nephew Agastya in this picture.

Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya’s wife, has posted an adorable Instagram story where the couple’s son Agastya was seen having some great time with his uncle Krunal. The picture which was posted originally by Krunal on his Instagram was liked by a lot of his admirers.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Krunal himanshu Pandya (@krunalpandya_official)

Hardik and Krunal who were busy playing for Mumbai Indians are now back at home and spending some quality time after IPL 2021 got suspended due to surge in Covid cases within the bio-bubble. Natasha herself was part of Mumbai Indians’ WAG section and could be seen cheering for her husband from the stands. Only recently Natasa took to her Instagram account to share stunning pictures of herself. In the snaps, the Serbian model can be seen clad in an off white crop top with matching trousers. She completed her look with a pair of black heels, white fur handbag and a gorgeous watch. The post,as one would expect, went viral in no time and has garnered around four lakh likes in less than 24 hours time.

Hardik who does not shy away from expressing his emotions for his lady love on social media has also dropped two red heart emojis as his appreciation for the post. To complement the gorgeous photographs, Natasa has captioned her post with white heart and brown heart emoji.The diva had also recently shared a picture, with Hardik, Krunal Pandya and Krunal’s wife Pankhuri Sharma on the photo sharing app. In the image, all four of them can be seen wearing smiley face t-shirts. The Pandya brothers can be seen twinning in Orange smiley face tees while Natasa and Pankhuri are wearing dark blue and light blue t-shirts with the same design. The stylish family posed in an outdoor setup.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 Australia 3028 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches