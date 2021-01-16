CRICKETNEXT

Krunal Pandya Leaves Syed Mushtaq Ali Bio-bubble After Father's Death

Baroda skipper Krunal Pandya has left the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 bio-bubble in Vadodara to be with his family to mourn the passing of his father, Himanshu Pandya. Himanshu died on Saturday due to a cardiac arrest.

"Yes, Krunal Pandya has left the bubble. It is a personal tragedy, Baroda Cricket Association mourns this loss of Hardik and Krunal," BCA Cricket Association CEO Shishir Hattangadi told ANI

Baroda, who are in Group C of the tournament, have notched three wins in three matches with victories over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. In the three matches, Krunal had made 77 runs, with 76 of those coming in one game against Uttarakhand, while picking up four wickets in 12 overs.

Earlier, Krunal and the BCA CEO Hattangadi hit the headlines after the former was accused by teammate Deepak Hooda of bullying, to which Hattangadi, in a strongly-worded letter, admonished Hooda for misconduct.

