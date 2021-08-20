Krunal Pandya, Pankhuri Sharma’s dance video on Dua Lipa’s famous song Levitating has lit the internet

After recovering from the deadly coronavirus, Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya is enjoying some blissful moments with his wife Pankhuri Sharma before joining the Mumbai Indians (MI) squad in the United Arab Emirates for the second leg of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). On Thursday, the charismatic cricketer was seen grooving on English singer Dua Lipa’s famous song Levitatingwith his wife Pankhuri. In the short clip, the duo looked as happy as ever.

The footage of their dance was shared by the official Instagram handle of Pankhuri along with an adorable caption.“I got you,” Pankhuri wrote in the caption section. She also used a red-heart emoji in the post.

Have a look at Krunal and Pankhuri’s viral dance video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PankhuriSharmaPandya (@pankhuriisharma)

On the other hand, Krunal shared a picture with his wife and added a caption,“Two of a kind,” along with a red heart emoji. The couple looked stunning in the photo.However, it was his wife Pankhuri’s response to the post that got the internet talking.Replying to Krunal’s post, Pankhuri wrote, “Forever and ever.”

Meanwhile, Krunal was last seen on the field during India’s six-match long tour of Sri Lanka under the captaincy of Shikhar Dhawan. India won the ODI series against Sri Lanka 2-1 and were beaten in the shortest format of the game 1-2.

Krunal, who is counted among one of the best T20I all-rounders, was forced to sit out from the last two T20Is against Sri Lanka after contracting COVID-19.The spin-blowing all-rounder is expected to return to action next month when the second leg of IPL 2021 will kick off in UAE next month.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be up against Mumbai in the first game of the second leg of IPL.

