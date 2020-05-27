Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Krunal Pandya Poses with Brother ‘Source of Motivation’ Hardik Pandya

In the picture, Krunal called Hardik his “source of motivation” as both smiled at the camera.

Trending Desk |May 27, 2020, 8:04 PM IST
Krunal Pandya Poses with Brother ‘Source of Motivation’ Hardik Pandya

The Pandya brothers are precious to the India cricket team and help their side win matches with their all-rounder skills. Krunal and Hardik are three years apart and dote on each other. Recently, Krunal shared a post-workout picture in a gymnasium with his 26-year-old brother.

In the picture, Krunal called Hardik his “source of motivation” as both smiled at the camera. Shared on Twitter, the picture featured Hardik wearing a blue T-shirt while Krunal sported black sleeveless gym wear.

The post was captioned as: “Gym time with my source of motivation #PandyaBrothers @hardikpandya7”.

Ever since cricketing events were called off and the country saw lockdown being imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Pandya brothers have been sharing glimpses of their quarantine routine on social media.

Earlier, both engaged in playing a home edition game of table tennis; only the ball used was a cricket ball and the table was a bed. Both the cricketers used their hands as bats. Krunal captioned the video: “#PandyaBros in action in a different sport @hardikpandya7 and I are always competitive with each other. Who do you think won this round?”

The younger brother, on the other hand, was looking back at his domestic cricket playing days. Using a snippet from an old match, Hardik tweeted how some of the memories from the first year of him playing domestic cricket helped him in Indian Premier League matches.

cricketgymHardik PandyaIndiaIndian cricket teamKrunal PandyaOff The FieldPandya brotherstwitter

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more