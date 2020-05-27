Krunal Pandya Poses with Brother ‘Source of Motivation’ Hardik Pandya

The Pandya brothers are precious to the India cricket team and help their side win matches with their all-rounder skills. Krunal and Hardik are three years apart and dote on each other. Recently, Krunal shared a post-workout picture in a gymnasium with his 26-year-old brother.
In the picture, Krunal called Hardik his “source of motivation” as both smiled at the camera. Shared on Twitter, the picture featured Hardik wearing a blue T-shirt while Krunal sported black sleeveless gym wear.
The post was captioned as: “Gym time with my source of motivation #PandyaBrothers @hardikpandya7”.
Gym time with my source of motivation 🔥 💪 #PandyaBrothers @hardikpandya7 pic.twitter.com/ZgmHyNPMQD— Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) May 26, 2020
Ever since cricketing events were called off and the country saw lockdown being imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Pandya brothers have been sharing glimpses of their quarantine routine on social media.
Earlier, both engaged in playing a home edition game of table tennis; only the ball used was a cricket ball and the table was a bed. Both the cricketers used their hands as bats. Krunal captioned the video: “#PandyaBros in action in a different sport @hardikpandya7 and I are always competitive with each other. Who do you think won this round?”
The younger brother, on the other hand, was looking back at his domestic cricket playing days. Using a snippet from an old match, Hardik tweeted how some of the memories from the first year of him playing domestic cricket helped him in Indian Premier League matches.
