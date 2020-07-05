Krunal Pandya Posts Throwback to His and Brother Hardik's First TV Interview

The coronavirus induced lockdown has led to many people taking to social media and posting throwback pictures and videos. It has been no different for cricketers.
Recently, India cricketer Krunal Pandya posted a video of the first TV interview that him and Hardik had done when both were still junior cricketers.
"Throwback to the #PandyaBrothers' first ever interview. Just young kids with big dreams. If we can make it, anyone can. Just work hard to achieve your dreams," Krunal said on Twitter along with the video.
In a recent interaction with youngsters in Baroda, Hardik had told them he looked forward to playing alongside them in the next few years.
"At least 10 of you should play for India," Hardik said with his brother Krunal next to him.
Speaking about his experience and drawing inspirational messages from his India teammates, Hardik said 'it will be fun' if some of the youngsters from Baroda play with him for India in 10 years.
"At least 10 of you should play for India. Otherwise, I will be disappointed. It's up to you to decide whether you want to play with me in 10 year's time. It will be fun," Hardik told the youngsters.
