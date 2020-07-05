Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

CZECH SUPER SERIES WEEK 4, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 05 July, 2020

1ST INN

Brno Rangers *

0/0 (0.0)

Brno Rangers
v/s
Moravian CC
Moravian CC

Brno Rangers elected to bat
Live

CYPRUS T20, 2020 Match 7, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 05 July, 2020

2ND INN

Cyprus Moufflons CC

175 (20.0)

Cyprus Moufflons CC
v/s
Riyaan CC
Riyaan CC*

2/0 (0.4)

Riyaan CC need 174 runs in 116 balls at 9 rpo

Krunal Pandya Posts Throwback to His and Brother Hardik's First TV Interview

India cricketer Krunal Pandya posted a video of the first TV interview that him and Hardik had done when both were still junior cricketers.

Cricketnext Staff |July 5, 2020, 11:48 AM IST
Krunal Pandya Posts Throwback to His and Brother Hardik's First TV Interview

The coronavirus induced lockdown has led to many people taking to social media and posting throwback pictures and videos. It has been no different for cricketers.

Recently, India cricketer Krunal Pandya posted a video of the first TV interview that him and Hardik had done when both were still junior cricketers.

"Throwback to the #PandyaBrothers' first ever interview. Just young kids with big dreams. If we can make it, anyone can. Just work hard to achieve your dreams," Krunal said on Twitter along with the video.

Hardik also retweeted the picture, saying "this is gold my bro to see now".

Also Read: Virat Kohli and Ishant Sharma Troll Mayank Agarwal on 'Upside Down' Training Post

In a recent interaction with youngsters in Baroda, Hardik had told them he looked forward to playing alongside them in the next few years.

"At least 10 of you should play for India," Hardik said with his brother Krunal next to him.

Speaking about his experience and drawing inspirational messages from his India teammates, Hardik said 'it will be fun' if some of the youngsters from Baroda play with him for India in 10 years.

"At least 10 of you should play for India. Otherwise, I will be disappointed. It's up to you to decide whether you want to play with me in 10 year's time. It will be fun," Hardik told the youngsters.

