Krunal Pandya Shares Picture With Nephew Agastya; Natasa Stankovic Reacts

Ace Mumbai Indians allrounder Krunal Pandya on Sunday posted a cute snap with his nephew Agastya and two dogs on Instagram, calling them “special company”. Agastya is the son of Krunal’s younger brother Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic. Krunal often shares pictures with the toddler. In another snap, Agastya can be seen chilling with his uncle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krunal himanshu Pandya (@krunalpandya_official)

Natasa also shared Krunal’s post in her Instagram story.

Krunal, who was part of Mumbai’s squad in the now-suspended IPL 2021, would likely be next seen in action during men in blue’s tour of Sri Lanka in July for limited-overs series, starting July 13.

BCCI announced the postponement of the marquee event on May 4 after players and staff of as many as four IPL teams – Delhi Capitals (DC), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) – tested positive for COVID-19.

Team India is slated to travel to the United Kingdom next month for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand. The mega event will be held at the Rose Bowl stadium of Southampton. It will be followed by a Test series between India and England.

However, neither Krunal nor Hardik were named in India’s 20-man squad for England.

Both Krunal and Hardik looked rusty in IPL 2021 and failed to impress the fans with their performance. While Krunal scored 100 runs in seven games and picked three wickets, Hardik managed to score just 52 runs.

Mumbai were placed at the fourth spot in the IPL table with eight points in their pocket after seven games. The defending champions had a mixed season this year. They started their campaign on a negative note after losing to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the tournament opener by just two wickets in the last ball thriller. After that, they won two back to back games before losing to Delhi and Punjab.

However, Mumbai won their last two games against Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) when the tournament was postponed.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here