Krunal Pandya Stopped by DRI at Mumbai Airport Over Suspicion of Possessing Undisclosed Gold

Krunal Pandya has been stopped by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials at the Mumbai International Airport over suspicion of possessing undisclosed gold jewellery and other valuables while returning from UAE, according to ANI.

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya has been stopped by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials at the Mumbai International Airport over suspicion of possessing undisclosed gold jewellery and other valuables while returning from UAE, according to ANI.

Rohit Sharma Should Be India's T20 Captain After IPL Success, Say Former Cricketers

Krunal was returning to India after the Indian Premier League 2020 tournament, which Mumbai Indians won for their fifth title. Krunal had hit the winning run in the tournament, where he overall made 109 runs from 12 innings and picked up 6 wickets.

Cricketer Krunal Pandya stopped by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) at the Mumbai International Airport over suspicion of being in possession of undisclosed gold and other valuables, while returning from UAE: DRI sources pic.twitter.com/9Yk82coBgz — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2020

Following the victory, Krunal had spoken to broadcasters Star about the season, saying:

BCCI Plans to Float Tender for New IPL Franchise After Diwali, Mega Auction in 2021 Likely

"It's the hunger to be at the top always. We've never taken any season lightly. There has always been 100% effort from the boys. A lot depends on how we prepared too, how in Mumbai we trained hard. Everyone knew their roles, everyone was in good shape and when the tournament started we just executed what we did in the nets."

In a recent video posted by MI on Twitter, Kieron Pollard had spoken highly of Krunal and Hardik Pandya.

"They are both loved by all. It's so hard not to like any of them. Hardik is very confident, his confidence is constant, he is always happy, he always stands up to help everyone, he is tremendous.

"And on the other hand, Krunal, as I always say, is the Smarter Pandya. Overall, we have a lot of fun. They're very open-minded and strong, but those traits of them are not just limited to off-field."