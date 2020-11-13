Krunal Pandya Was in Possession of High-end Luxury Watches and Gold close to INR 1 crore: Report

Krunal Pandya was stopped by DRI officials at the Mumbai International Airport over suspicion of possessing undisclosed gold jewellery and other valuables while returning from UAE after a three-month-long trip for IPL 2020.

Cricketer Krunal Pandya, who was detained at the T2 International Airport in Mumbai by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Thursday evening, had in possession undisclosed high-end watches and gold worth close to INR 1 crore as per a report in the Mumbai Mirror.

Pandya was stopped by DRI officials at the Mumbai International Airport over suspicion of possessing undisclosed gold jewellery and other valuables while returning from UAE after a three-month-long trip for IPL 2020. Pandya, who had flown into Mumbai in a chartered commercial Indigo aircraft was reportedly carrying three-four watches of high-end brands, including watches presented to him by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for winning the IPL.

Krunal Pandya Stopped by DRI at Mumbai Airport Over Suspicion of Possessing Undisclosed Gold

“Pandya was detained and luxury watches were found. As the case is small by DRI standards and also as it is a non-recurring type, it is being handed over to Airport Customs by DRI, as per normal practice,” a senior DRI officer was quoted as saying by the national daily.

The report, quoting a source, also stated that Pandya was being watched by DRI for a while owing to his 'habit of flashing costly watches in his social media posts, mainly on Instagram'.

He was returning to India after IPL 2020, which Mumbai Indians won for their fifth title. The allrounder had hit the winning run in the tournament, where he overall made 109 runs from 12 innings and picked up 6 wickets. According to IANS sources, he had reportedly made purchases of valuables, including gold chains, totaling a huge amount, which was considered much above the permissible limits as per Indian laws.

After this was brought to his notice, Pandya admitted that he was unaware of the rules, apologised, and even agreed to pay the penalties on the same. He further assured that he would not repeat the error after which the DRI allowed him to leave.