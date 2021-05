Eng Tour: KS Bharat To Travel With Indian Team as Cover for COVID Recovered Wriddhiman Saha

Andhra wicketkeeper batsman KS Bharat has been added to the Indian contingent to England as a cover for Wriddhiman Saha who has just recovered from COVID-19. Bharat will be traveling with the team to England along with the squad for the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand and the five-Test series against England, according to ANI.

“He was added as cover for Saha considering he was still recovering from the virus and wicket-keeping is a specialised job. If Saha wasn’t fit in time, we would have needed a second keeper in the squad for the tour which is a three-month long one,” ANI quoted a source as saying.

Saha has recovered from COVID-19, but the BCCI is not taking any chances given the tour is a lengthy one. Saha had contracted the virus during IPL 2021 where he played for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Bharat, 27, has played 78 first-class matches for 4283 runs at an average of 37.24. He is a regular in the India A set up.

India’s Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).

