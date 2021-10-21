KSA vs ACA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Corfu 2021 Match 12 between Kallithea Sixers Athens vs Athens Cricket Academy, October 21, 01:00 pm IST

KSA vs ACA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Corfu 2021 match between Kallithea Sixers Athens and Athens Cricket Academy:

Playing their second match of the day Kallithea Sixers Athens (KSA) will lock horns with Athens Cricket Academy (ACA) in match no. 12 of the ECS T10 Corfu tournament on Thursday, October 21. The game will be hosted at the Marina Cricket Ground in Corfu, Greece, and will start at 01:00 PM IST.

Both the teams head into this match on the back of contrasting results. KSA had a very poor start this season, as they have lost both of their opening matches. They will be looking forward to opening their account with a win in Thursday’s tripleheader. On the other hand, ACA have won two of their first four matches and are placed third in the points table with four points to their name. They would be aiming to win this fixture and improve their position in the points table.

Both opponents are well aware of the pitch conditions and will be keen to improve their points tally in this game.

Ahead of the match between Kallithea Sixers Athens and Athens Cricket Academy; here is everything you need to know:

KSA vs ACA Telecast

The Kallithea Sixers Athens vs Athens Cricket Academy game will not be telecasted in India

KSA vs ACA Live Streaming

The match between Kallithea Sixers Athens and Athens Cricket Academy will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

KSA vs ACA Match Details

The first match between the two team will be played at the Marina Cricket Ground at 01:00 pm IST on Thursday, October 21.

KSA vs ACA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Qasir Amin

Vice-Captain: Zubair Ashraf

Suggested Playing XI for KSA vs ACA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Sayed Mohammad Aqeel

Batters: Zain ALi Haider, Waheed Akbar, Akeel Sahib

All-rounders: Qasir Amin, M Tahir, Vaios Pringas, Parvez Niazai

Bowlers: Jonathan Allen, Nemat Logaree, Zubair Ashraf

KSA vs ACA Probable XIs:

Kallithea Sixers Athens: Akeel Sahib, Qasim Shah, Meraj Naseer, Vaios Pringas, Asim Ameer, Naqibullah Ahmadzai, Tom Gooderham, Parvez Niazai, Jonathan Allen, Clinton Freeman, Falak Siyar

Athens Cricket Academy: Zain ALi Haider, Akif Khan, Qasir Amin, Saleem Mahar, Waheed Akbar, Zubair Ashraf, Sayed Mohammad Aqeel, Nemat Logaree, Muhammad Irfan, Zaryab Abbas, M Tahir

