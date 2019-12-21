Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Lunch

SL IN PAK, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 2nd Test, National Stadium, Karachi, 19 - 23 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Pakistan

191 (59.3)

Pakistan
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka*

271 (85.5)

Pakistan lead by 95 runs, MIN. 64.0 Overs Left Today
Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 15, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 21 December, 2019

1ST INN

Sylhet Thunder *

0/0 (0.0)

Sylhet Thunder
v/s
Khulna Tigers
Khulna Tigers

Toss won by Khulna Tigers (decided to field)
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 6, Manuka Oval, Canberra, 21 December, 2019

1ST INN

Adelaide Strikers *

8/2 (1.5)

Adelaide Strikers
v/s
Sydney Thunder
Sydney Thunder

Toss won by Sydney Thunder (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: PAK VS SL

live
PAK PAK
SL SL

Karachi

19 Dec, 201910:30 IST

3rd ODI: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Cuttack

22 Dec, 201913:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Melbourne

26 Dec, 201905:00 IST

1st Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Centurion

26 Dec, 201913:30 IST

KSCA Bans Sudhindra Shine & Names Players Involved in Alleged Spot-fixing

Karnataka State Cricket Association managing committee member Sudhindra P Shinde has been barred from taking part in any cricket activities.

Cricketnext Staff |December 21, 2019, 12:48 PM IST
Image for representation purpose only.

Karnataka State Cricket Association managing committee member Sudhindra P Shinde has been barred from taking part in any cricket activities after being arrested in relation to the Karnataka Premier League spot-fixing scandal.

"Sudhindra P Shinde had been arrested and questioned by the investigating authorities regarding his alleged involvement in the KPL related activities prior to his becoming a managing committee member," KSCA president Roger Binny said in a press release.

"Mr. Shinde has been asked not to attend any meetings as a managing committee member nor participate in any cricket-related activities organised by the KSCA."

"The decisions taken by the KSCA regarding the players and others will be reconsidered only after the investigation is complete. In case any of them is found guilty, appropriate and stringent action will be taken immediately.

"The KSCA would like to take this opportunity to assure all its cricketing fans and all other stake holders in cricket that it will continue to do everything possible to ensure that cricket will remain fair and transparent."

Additionally players CM Gautam, Abrar Kazi, Viswanathan M, Nishant Shekhawat and coach Vinoo Prasad have also been suspended and will be unable to participate in any cricketing activity organised by the KSCA.

This is the first time that players allegedly involved in the spot-fixing scandal have been named and they are also barred from availing any services in the KSCA Sports Centre.

Bhavesh Gulecha is another player who has been suspended but he was punished for not keeping the KSCA authorities informed of illegal approaches made to him.

Ballari Tuskers co-owner Arvind Reddy, who was brought in for questioning on Wednesday by the Central Crime Branch (CCB), has been blacklisted by the association.

kplkscaspot-fixingSudhindra Shinde

Related stories

KPL Betting: No Cricketer in Custody, Except Bookie Sayyam
Cricketnext Staff | December 12, 2019, 8:28 PM IST

KPL Betting: No Cricketer in Custody, Except Bookie Sayyam

KPL Fixing Scandal: Karnataka Cricket Association Management Committee Member Held
Cricketnext Staff | December 4, 2019, 4:43 PM IST

KPL Fixing Scandal: Karnataka Cricket Association Management Committee Member Held

ICC, BCCI to Cooperate With Bengaluru Police on KPL Fixing Scandal
Cricketnext Staff | December 1, 2019, 9:43 AM IST

ICC, BCCI to Cooperate With Bengaluru Police on KPL Fixing Scandal

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sun, 22 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Cuttack

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019

NZ v AUS
Melbourne

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019

ENG v SA
Centurion All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more