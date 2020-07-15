Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

KSS vs HSG Dream11 Team ECS T10 Gothenburg Kristianstad CC vs Hisingen CC - Top Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips - – July 15, 2020

KSS vs HSG Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / KSS vs HSG Dream11 Best Picks / KSS vs HSG Dream11 Captain / KSS vs HSG Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |July 15, 2020, 5:42 PM IST
KSS vs HSG Dream11 Team ECS T10 Gothenburg Kristianstad CC vs Hisingen CC – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 15, 2020

KSS vs HSG Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Gothenburg | Dream11 European Cricket Series Gothenburg - Seven teams are participating – Älmhult, Hisingen, Linköping, Jönköping, Kristianstad, Seaside and Watan Zalmi in 25 high-octane T10 matches over five days in Gothenburg. Every game is live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network, on FreeSports TV in UK and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.

KSS vs HSG ECS T10 Gothenburg Live Streaming Details

Live-streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode

KSS vs HSG ECS T10 Gothenburg Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

KSS vs HSG ECS T10 Gothenburg Match Details

July 15 – 8:30 PM IST from Kviberg in Gothenburg

KSS vs HSG ECS T10 Gothenburg My Dream11 Team

KSS vs HSG Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Aritra Nag

KSS vs HSG Dream11 Team Batsmen:Waheedullah Musleh, Azim Shinwari, Fareed Mohammed

KSS vs HSG Dream11 Team All-rounders: Amit Jain, Ihsanullah Wafa (VICE CAPTAIN), Praveen Kumar (CAPTAIN)

KSS vs HSG Dream11 Team Bowlers: Faridullah Kawri, Bharat Konka, Chaitanya Kilari, Hafizullah Shinwari

KSS vs HSG Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Kristianstad CC Muqadar Saleem, Aritra Nag, Fareed Mohammed, Praveen Kumar, Amit Jain (C), Chaitanya Kilari, Bharat Konka, Mohit Dhir, Bhawanjot Grewal, Sukavanesh Mathisekaran (WK), Shankar Padmanabhan.

Hisingen CC Ankit Naik, Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Atif, Saad Khan, Adeel Shah, Adeel Asghar, Bhushan Patil, Puneeth Ballakuraya, Aamir Mushtaq, Muhammad Musab, Muhammad Moeez.

Follow @CricketNext for more

