KSS vs HSG Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Gothenburg | Dream11 European Cricket Series Gothenburg - Seven teams are participating – Älmhult, Hisingen, Linköping, Jönköping, Kristianstad, Seaside and Watan Zalmi in 25 high-octane T10 matches over five days in Gothenburg. Every game is live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network, on FreeSports TV in UK and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.
KSS vs HSG ECS T10 Gothenburg Live Streaming Details
Live-streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode
KSS vs HSG ECS T10 Gothenburg Live Score/Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
KSS vs HSG ECS T10 Gothenburg Match Details
July 15 – 8:30 PM IST from Kviberg in Gothenburg
KSS vs HSG ECS T10 Gothenburg My Dream11 Team
KSS vs HSG Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Aritra Nag
KSS vs HSG Dream11 Team Batsmen:Waheedullah Musleh, Azim Shinwari, Fareed Mohammed
KSS vs HSG Dream11 Team All-rounders: Amit Jain, Ihsanullah Wafa (VICE CAPTAIN), Praveen Kumar (CAPTAIN)
KSS vs HSG Dream11 Team Bowlers: Faridullah Kawri, Bharat Konka, Chaitanya Kilari, Hafizullah Shinwari
KSS vs HSG Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Kristianstad CC Muqadar Saleem, Aritra Nag, Fareed Mohammed, Praveen Kumar, Amit Jain (C), Chaitanya Kilari, Bharat Konka, Mohit Dhir, Bhawanjot Grewal, Sukavanesh Mathisekaran (WK), Shankar Padmanabhan.
Hisingen CC Ankit Naik, Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Atif, Saad Khan, Adeel Shah, Adeel Asghar, Bhushan Patil, Puneeth Ballakuraya, Aamir Mushtaq, Muhammad Musab, Muhammad Moeez.
Follow @CricketNext for more
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
KSS vs HSG Dream11 Team ECS T10 Gothenburg Kristianstad CC vs Hisingen CC - Top Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips - – July 15, 2020
KSS vs HSG Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / KSS vs HSG Dream11 Best Picks / KSS vs HSG Dream11 Captain / KSS vs HSG Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
Upcoming Matches
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings