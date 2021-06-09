KSV vs SCE Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for Today’s ECS T10 Kiel 2021 match, June 9, 04:30 pm IST

KSV vs SCE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Kiel 2021 between Kummerfelder Sportverein and SC Europa: Kummerfelder Sportverein will face SC Europa in the 35th match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Kiel. The thrilling encounter will be played at Kiel Cricket Ground in Kiel on June 9, Wednesday at 4:30 pm IST.

Kummerfelder Sportverein got off to a flying start in the competition as they are unbeatable in the Championship thus far. KSV have emerged victorious in all their four games and find themselves sitting at the top of the points table. In their last match, KSV registered a stunning victory over THCC Hamburg by a whopping 145 runs.

SC Europa, on the other hand, have lost their two games out of six league matches. Thye are positioned at the second slot on the points table. They will be entering the contest after losing against PSV Hann Munden by six wickets.

Ahead of the match between Kummerfelder Sportverein and SC Europa; here is everything you need to know:

KSV vs SCE Telecast

The Kummerfelder Sportverein vs SC Europa match will not be broadcasted in India.

KSV vs SCE Live Streaming

The match between KSV vs SCE is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

KSV vs SCE Match Details

The upcoming match of the ECS T10 Kiel 2021 will be played between Kummerfelder Sportverein and SC Europa at the Kiel Cricket Ground in Kiel on June 9, Wednesday at 4:30 pm IST.

KSV vs SCE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Asad Khan

Vice-Captain- Dawood Aryubi

Suggested Playing XI for KSV vs SCE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Dawood Aryubi

Batsmen: Shoaib Azam, Ashish Sharma, Asad Khan

All-rounders: Ahmed Musaddiq, Israfeel Aryubi, Sahel Darwish

Bowlers: Dev Rana, Avi Soni, Victor Moyo, Hazrat Said

KSV vs SCE Probable XIs:

Kummerfelder Sportverein: Shoaib Azam (c), Ahmed Musaddiq, Dilraj Singh, Asad Khan, Adhyay Datta, Ashish Sharma, Avi Soni, Hazrat Said, Saied Sadat (wk), Victor Moyo, Safiullah Ahmadzai

SC Europa: Sahel Darwish (c), Dawood Aryubi, Israfeel Aryubi, Bilal Shinwari, Muhammad Mohsin (wk), Shabeer Arabzaie, Kashif Abbasi, Atiqullah Bawar, Dev Rana, Wajid Khan, Hamza Muhammad

