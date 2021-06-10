KSV vs SCE Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s ECS T10 Kiel 2021 Match, June 10, 4:30 PM IST

KSV vs SCE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Kiel 2021 between Kummerfelder Sportverein and SC Europa: Kummerfelder Sportverein will square off against SC Europa in the upcoming match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Kiel. Kiel Cricket Ground in Kiel will host the thrilling affair on June 10, Thursday at 4:30 pm IST.

Entering the contest, Kummerfelder Sportverein will have an edge over SC Europa as in their last match KSV defeated Europa by 10 wickets.

Kummerfelder Sportverein are a team to beat in the T10 Championship. They have won all their six games and are proudly sitting at the top of the Group B points table. SC Europa, on the other hand, have lost their three games out of seven league matches. Thye are positioned at the second slot on the Group B points table.

Ahead of the match between Kummerfelder Sportverein and SC Europa; here is everything you need to know:

KSV vs SCE Telecast

The Kummerfelder Sportverein vs SC Europa match will not be broadcast in India.

KSV vs SCE Live Streaming

The match between KSV vs SCE is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

KSV vs SCE Match Details

The upcoming match of the ECS T10 Kiel 2021 will be played between Kummerfelder Sportverein and SC Europa at the Kiel Cricket Ground in Kiel on June 10, Thursday at 4:30 pm IST.

KSV vs SCE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Dawood Aryubi

Vice-Captain - Israfeel Aryubi

Suggested Playing XI for KSV vs SCE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Dawood Aryubi

Batsmen: Shoaib Azam, Ashish Sharma, Asad Khan

All-rounders: Ahmed Musaddiq, Israfeel Aryubi, Sahel Darwish

Bowlers: Dev Rana, Avi Soni, Bilal Shinwari, Hazrat Said

KSV vs SCE Probable XIs

Kummerfelder Sportverein: Shoaib Azam (c), Ahmed Musaddiq, Dilraj Singh, Asad Khan, Adhyay Datta, Ashish Sharma, Avi Soni, Hazrat Said, Saied Sadat (wk), Victor Moyo, Safiullah Ahmadzai

SC Europa: Sahel Darwish (c), Dawood Aryubi, Israfeel Aryubi, Bilal Shinwari, Muhammad Mohsin (wk), Shabeer Arabzaie, Kashif Abbasi, Atiqullah Bawar, Dev Rana, Wajid Khan, Hamza Muhammad

