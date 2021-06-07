CRICKETNEXT

Home » Cricket Home » News » KSV vs THCC Dream11 Prediction And Team Tips: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s ECS T10 Kiel 2021, June 7, 12:30 PM IST Monday

Check here KSV vs THCC Dream11 Team Predictions And Hints For Today's ECS T10 Kiel 2021 Match. Also check the schedule of Kummerfelder Sportverein and THCC Hamburg

KSV vs THCC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Kummerfelder Sportverein and THCC Hamburg ECS T10 Kiel 2021: Two teams with contrasting fortunes Kummerfelder Sportverein (KSV) and THCC Hamburg (THCC) will be locking horns against each other in the next two matches of the ECS T10 Kiel on Monday June 7. The match will be played at the Kiel Cricket Ground, in Kiel, Germany and the first encounter is scheduled to begin at 12:30 PM IST.

Sportverein head into this fixture after an excellent start into this tournament. They registered two consecutive victories against the VFB Fallersleben and will look to maintain their winning run when they take on their Hamburg counterparts. On the other hand, Hamburg had a dismal start in their ECS T10 Kiel campaign, as they lost both their opening ties against SC Europa. They will be desperate to open their account in the tournament in today’s fixtures.

Both sides will clash in a reverse fixture, scheduled to begin at 02:30 PM IST at the same venue.

Ahead of the match between Kummerfelder Sportverein and THCC Hamburg; here is everything you need to know:

KSV vs THCC Telecast

Not televised in India.

KSV vs THCC Live Streaming

The match between KSV vs THCC is available to livestream on FanCode website and app.

KSV vs THCC Match Details

The match will be played on Monday, June 7 at the Kiel Cricket Ground, in Kiel. The game will start at 12:30 PM IST.

KSV vs THCC captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Angus Pickering

Vice-captain: Shoaib Azam

KSV vs THCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Malith Herath

Batsmen: Abhik Jana, Behram Ali, Sudhir Thakur

All-rounders: Angus Pickering, Victor Moyo, Muhammad Samiullah, Shoaib Azam

Bowlers: Michael Anderson, Avi Soni, Hazrat Said

KSV vs THCC Probable XIs

Kummerfelder Sportverein: Ashish Sharma, Avi Soni, Hazrat Said, Malith Herath (WK), Ahmed Musaddiq, Saied Sadat, Shoaib Azam (C), Sulaiman Kakar, Victor Moyo, Safiullah Ahmadzai, Muhammad Samiullah

THCC Hamburg: Abhi Jha, Abhik Jana (C), Angus Pickering, Bakhtiar Safi, Behram Ali, Cam Jefferys, Karthik Suresh, Michael Anderson, Rahul Kumar (WK), Rohan Phadke, Sudhir Thakur

