KSV vs VFB Dream11 Prediction And Match Details: Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's ECS T10 Kiel 2021, June 5, 4:30 PM IST

KSV vs VFB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Kummerfelder Sportverein and VFB Fallsersleben, ECS T10 Kiel: Kummerfelder Sportverein and VFB Fallsersleben will be making their debut in the ECS T10 Kiel on Saturday, June 5. The two sides are a part of Group B along with other teams including THCC Hamburg, PSV Hann Munden, and SC Europa Cricket. The match will be played at the Kiel Cricket Ground, in Germany and will start at 4:30 PM IST.

The two sides are scheduled to played two back to back matches on Saturday. The second match that they will play is going to begin at 6:30 PM, IST.

Ahead of the match between Kummerfelder Sportverein and VFB Fallsersleben, here is everything you need to know:

KSV vs VFB Telecast

The match will not be televised in India.

KSV vs VFB Live Streaming

The match can be live-streamed on FanCode, and the European Cricket Network’s YouTube channel.

KSV vs VFB Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, June 5 at Kiel Cricket Ground, Germany. The game will start at 4:30 PM IST.

KSV vs VFB captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Delawar Khan

Vice-Captain: Musadiq Ahmed

Suggested Playing XI for KSV vs VFB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper – Sulaiman Kakar, Zaid Hasan

Batsmen – Rajan Sharma, Sandeep Vasisth

All-rounders – Delawar Khan, Musadiq Ahmed, Shekib Naibkhel

Bowlers – Avi Soni, Israr Khan, Mahesh Badhe, Salman Siddiqui

KSV vs VFB Probable XIs

Kummerfelder Sportverein: Chandana Pushpalal, Musaddiq Ahmed, Delawar Khan, Israr Khan, Rajan Sharma, Shoaib Azam, Zaid Hasan, Muhammad Samiullah, Shekib Naibkhel, Sulaiman Kakar, Avi Soni

VFB Fallsersleben: Mahesh Badhe, Salman Siddiqui, Sandeep Vasisth, Vedant Shetye, Kumar Muthyala, Karthik Bolla, Shivaray Jan, Kaustubh Deshpande, Ram Bhumireddy, Yogesh Pai, Rohit Koul

