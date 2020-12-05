KT vs CK Dream11 Predictions, Lanka Premier League 2020, Kandy Tuskers vs Colombo Kings: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Kandy Tuskers will square off against Colombo Kings in match 13 of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2020 on Saturday, December 5, at the Mahinda Rajapaksa Stadium, Hambantota. The fixture will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Kandy Tuskers will square off against Colombo Kings in match 13 of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2020 on Saturday, December 5, at the Mahinda Rajapaksa Stadium, Hambantota. The fixture will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Colombo Kings having won two games are back to winning ways after losing to Dambulla Viiking in the LPL 2020. Kings will head into the game after beating table toppers Jaffna Stallions in the last game by six wickets and will be full of confidence before facing Kandy Tuskers.

Meanwhile, the Kandy Tuskers haven't been able to get going and have only one win from five games so far. The Tuskers suffered their fourth loss of the season against Dambulla Viiking and are on the brink of elimination.

The reverse fixture between the two teams saw a Super Over win for the Kings.

KT vs CK Lanka Premier League 2020, Kandy Tuskers vs Colombo Kings: Broadcast Details

Kandy Tuskers vs Colombo Kings match will be telecasted on Sony Six channel in India.

KT vs CK Lanka Premier League 2020, Kandy Tuskers vs Colombo Kings: Live Score / Scorecard

KT vs CK Lanka Premier League 2020, Kandy Tuskers vs Colombo Kings: Match Details

Match begins on December 5 at 7:30 pm (IST) at the Mahinda Rajapaksa Stadium, Hambantota.

KT vs CK Lanka Premier League 2020 Dream11 team for Kandy Tuskers vs Colombo Kings:

KT vs CK Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Kandy Tuskers vs Colombo Kings Captain: Angelo Mathews

KT vs CK Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Kandy Tuskers vs Colombo Kings vice-captain: Dushmantha Chameera

KT vs CK Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Kandy Tuskers vs Colombo Kings wicketkeeper: Dinesh Chandimal

KT vs CK Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Kandy Tuskers vs Colombo Kings batsmen: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Laurie Evans

KT vs CK Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Kandy Tuskers vs Colombo Kings all-rounders: Andre Russell

KT vs CK Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Kandy Tuskers vs Colombo Kings bowlers: Qais Ahmed, Isuru Udana, Naveen-ul-Haq

KT vs CK Lanka Premier League 2020, Kandy Tuskers probable line up vs Colombo Kings: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Brendan Taylor, Seekuge Prasanna, Asela Gunaratne, Kamindu Mendis, Dilruwan Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Naveen-ul-Haq, Munaf Patel

KT vs CK Lanka Premier League 2020, Colombo Kings probable line up vs Kandy Tuskers: Dinesh Chandimal, Laurie Evans, Angelo Mathews, Thikshila de Silva, Andre Russell, Ashan Priyanjan, Isuru Udana, Qais Ahmed, Dhammika Prasad, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay

Summary: KT vs CK Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / KT vs CK Dream11 Best Picks / KT vs CK Dream11 Captain / KT vs CK Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online CRICKET Tips and more