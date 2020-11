KT vs GG Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / KT vs GG Dream11 Best Picks / KT vs GG Dream11 Captain / KT vs GG Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online CRICKET Tips and more

KT vs GG Dream11 Predictions, Lanka Premier League 2020, Kandy Tuskers vs. Galle Gladiators: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | In the sixth match of the Lanka Premier League 2020, Kandy Tuskers will be squaring off against Galle Gladiators. The outing is scheduled for Monday November 30 at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Sooriyawewa, Hambantota. Till now, the two teams’ performance in the tournament has been absolutely unsatisfactory. They have both played two matches each and have been on the losing side of all their respective fixtures. The two teams have no point to their credit in the league.

In the latest outing, Kandy Tuskers were beaten by Dambulla Viiking by four runs on November 28. Galle Gladiators on the other hand lost the match to Colombo Kings by 34 runs on the same day.

Lanka Premier League 2020, Kandy Tuskers vs. Galle Gladiators will commence from 8:00 PM IST.

KT vs GG Lanka Premier League 2020, Kandy Tuskers vs. Galle Gladiators: Broadcast Details

Kandy Tuskers vs. Galle Gladiators match will be telecasted on Sony Six channel in India.

KT vs GG Lanka Premier League 2020, Kandy Tuskers vs. Galle Gladiators: Match Details

November 30 – 8:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Sooriyawewa, Hambantota.

KT vs GG Lanka Premier League 2020 Dream11 team for Kandy Tuskers vs. Galle Gladiators:

KT vs GG Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Kandy Tuskers vs Galle Gladiators Captain: Shahid Afridi

KT vs GG Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Kandy Tuskers vs Galle Gladiators vice-captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

KT vs GG Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Kandy Tuskers vs Galle Gladiators wicketkeeper: Kusal Parera

KT vs GG Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Kandy Tuskers vs Galle Gladiators batsmen: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Asela Gunaratne, Kamindu Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka

KT vs GG Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Kandy Tuskers vs Galle Gladiators all-rounders: Seekkuge Prasanna, Shahid Afridi

KT vs GG Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Kandy Tuskers vs Galle Gladiators bowlers: Naveen-ul-Haq, Nuwan Pradeep, Asitha Fernando, Mohammad Amir

KT vs GG Lanka Premier League 2020, Kandy Tuskers probable line up vs Galle Gladiators: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Kusal Perera (c & wk), Kusal Mendis, Asela Gunaratne, Priyamal Perera, Seekkuge Prasanna, Dilruwan Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Nuwan Pradeep, Naveen-ul-Haq, Kaveeshka Anjula

KT vs GG Lanka Premier League 2020, Galle Gladiators probable line up vs Kandy Tuskers: Danushka Gunathilaka, Hazratullah Zazai, Azam Khan (wk), Dhananjaya Lakshan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Milinda Siriwardana, Shahid Afridi (c), Shehan Jayasuriya, Mohamed Shiraz, Mohammad Amir, Asitha Fernando

