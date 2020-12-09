KT vs JS Dream11 Predictions, Lanka Premier League 2020, Kandy Tuskers vs Jaffna Stallions: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueMatch Ended186/5(20.0) RR 9.3
AUS
IND174/7(20.0) RR 9.3
Australia beat India by 12 runs
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunMatch Ended194/5(20.0) RR 9.7
AUS
IND195/4(20.0) RR 9.7
India beat Australia by 6 wickets
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
KT vs JS Dream11 Predictions, Lanka Premier League 2020, Kandy Tuskers vs Jaffna Stallions: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
Kandy Tuskers will be squaring off against Jaffna Stallions in the sixteenth match of the Lanka Premier League 2020. Jaffna Stallions at present are on top of the LPL 2020 points table while Kandy Tuskers have occupied the last spot. Jaffna Stallions have been on the winning side of four matches and have a total of nine points from six matches. In the latest fixture, Jaffna Stallions had faced Dambulla Viiking. However, this match ended in a no fixture. Kandy Tuskers, on the other hand, in their previous fixture were beaten by Colombo kings by seven wickets.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 9, 2020, 2:48 PM IST
Kandy Tuskers will be squaring off against Jaffna Stallions in the sixteenth match of the Lanka Premier League 2020. Jaffna Stallions at present are on top of the LPL 2020 points table while Kandy Tuskers have occupied the last spot. Jaffna Stallions have been on the winning side of four matches and have a total of nine points from six matches. In the latest fixture, Jaffna Stallions had faced Dambulla Viiking. However, this match ended in a no fixture. Kandy Tuskers, on the other hand, in their previous fixture were beaten by Colombo kings by seven wickets.
Lanka Premier League 2020, Kandy Tuskers vs Jaffna Stallions match is scheduled for Wednesday, December 9. The outing will be played at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Sooriyawewa, Hambantota and will commence from 3:30 PM IST.
KT vs JS Lanka Premier League 2020, Kandy Tuskers vs. Jaffna Stallions: Broadcast Details
Kandy Tuskers vs. Jaffna Stallions match will be telecasted on Sony Six channel in India.
KT vs JS Lanka Premier League 2020, Kandy Tuskers vs. Jaffna Stallions: Live Score / Scorecard
KT vs JS Lanka Premier League 2020, Kandy Tuskers vs. Jaffna Stallions: Match Details
December 9 – 3:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Sooriyawewa, Hambantota.
KT vs JS Lanka Premier League 2020 Dream11 team for Kandy Tuskers vs. Jaffna Stallions
KT vs JS Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Kandy Tuskers vs Jaffna Stallions Captain: Thisara Perera
KT vs JS Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Kandy Tuskers vs Jaffna Stallions vice-captain: Asela Gunaratne
KT vs JS Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Kandy Tuskers vs Jaffna Stallions wicketkeeper: Kusal Perera
KT vs JS Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Kandy Tuskers vs Jaffna Stallions batsmen: Avishka Fernando, Asela Gunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Rahmanullah Gurbaz
KT vs JS Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Kandy Tuskers vs Jaffna Stallions all-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Thisara Perera
KT vs JS Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Kandy Tuskers vs Jaffna Stallions bowlers: Duanne Oliver, Usman Shinwari, Dale Steyn, Suranga Lakmal
KT vs JS Lanka Premier League 2020, Kandy Tuskers probable line up vs Jaffna Stallions: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Kusal Perera (c & wk), Kusal Mendis, Brendan Taylor, Asela Gunaratne, Irfan Pathan, Dilruwan Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Munaf Patel/Dale Steyn
KT vs JS Lanka Premier League 2020, Jaffna Stallions probable line up vs Kandy Tuskers: Avishka Fernando, Johnson Charles (wk), Minod Bhanuka, Shoaib Malik, Thisara Perera (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Usman Shinwari, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Charith Asalanka, Suranga Lakmal, Duanne Olivier
Summary: KT vs JS Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / KT vs JS Dream11 Best Picks / KT vs JS Dream11 Captain / KT vs JS Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online CRICKET Tips and more
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking