KT vs JS Dream11 Predictions, Lanka Premier League 2020, Kandy Tuskers vs Jaffna Stallions: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Kandy Tuskers will be squaring off against Jaffna Stallions in the sixteenth match of the Lanka Premier League 2020. Jaffna Stallions at present are on top of the LPL 2020 points table while Kandy Tuskers have occupied the last spot. Jaffna Stallions have been on the winning side of four matches and have a total of nine points from six matches. In the latest fixture, Jaffna Stallions had faced Dambulla Viiking. However, this match ended in a no fixture. Kandy Tuskers, on the other hand, in their previous fixture were beaten by Colombo kings by seven wickets.

Lanka Premier League 2020, Kandy Tuskers vs Jaffna Stallions match is scheduled for Wednesday, December 9. The outing will be played at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Sooriyawewa, Hambantota and will commence from 3:30 PM IST.

KT vs JS Lanka Premier League 2020, Kandy Tuskers vs. Jaffna Stallions: Broadcast Details

Kandy Tuskers vs. Jaffna Stallions match will be telecasted on Sony Six channel in India.

KT vs JS Lanka Premier League 2020, Kandy Tuskers vs. Jaffna Stallions: Live Score / Scorecard

KT vs JS Lanka Premier League 2020, Kandy Tuskers vs. Jaffna Stallions: Match Details

December 9 – 3:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Sooriyawewa, Hambantota.

KT vs JS Lanka Premier League 2020 Dream11 team for Kandy Tuskers vs. Jaffna Stallions

KT vs JS Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Kandy Tuskers vs Jaffna Stallions Captain: Thisara Perera

KT vs JS Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Kandy Tuskers vs Jaffna Stallions vice-captain: Asela Gunaratne

KT vs JS Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Kandy Tuskers vs Jaffna Stallions wicketkeeper: Kusal Perera

KT vs JS Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Kandy Tuskers vs Jaffna Stallions batsmen: Avishka Fernando, Asela Gunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

KT vs JS Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Kandy Tuskers vs Jaffna Stallions all-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Thisara Perera

KT vs JS Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Kandy Tuskers vs Jaffna Stallions bowlers: Duanne Oliver, Usman Shinwari, Dale Steyn, Suranga Lakmal

KT vs JS Lanka Premier League 2020, Kandy Tuskers probable line up vs Jaffna Stallions: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Kusal Perera (c & wk), Kusal Mendis, Brendan Taylor, Asela Gunaratne, Irfan Pathan, Dilruwan Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Munaf Patel/Dale Steyn

KT vs JS Lanka Premier League 2020, Jaffna Stallions probable line up vs Kandy Tuskers: Avishka Fernando, Johnson Charles (wk), Minod Bhanuka, Shoaib Malik, Thisara Perera (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Usman Shinwari, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Charith Asalanka, Suranga Lakmal, Duanne Olivier

Summary: KT vs JS Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / KT vs JS Dream11 Best Picks / KT vs JS Dream11 Captain / KT vs JS Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online CRICKET Tips and more