KTS vs DOL Dream11 Team Prediction CSA 4-day Franchise Series 2020, Kinghts vs Dolphins - Playing XI

Knights and Dolphins will face each other in a Pool B match of the CSA 4-day Franchise Series 2020 at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein. The Kinghts vs Dolphins match will commence at 1.30 pm IST.

In their previous game, Knights defeated Warriors by 179 runs in a Cross-Pool match. They will be trying to replicate the performance of their last match.

On the other hand, Dolphins outperformed Lions by nine wickets in their previous Pool B encounter. In this game, Dolphins’ batsmen showed an outstanding performance as they put up 458 runs on the board at the loss of three wickets in their first innings.

The upcoming game between Knights and Dolphins is going to be interesting as Knights’ batters are also in good form.

KTS vs DOL CSA 4-day Franchise Series 2020, Knights vs Dolphins Live Streaming

The CSA 4-day Franchise Series 2020 is not broadcast on television in India. However, cricket fans can live stream it on FanCode app.

KTS vs DOL CSA 4-day Franchise Series 2020, Knights vs Dolphins: Match Details

November 9 – 1:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

CSA 4-day Franchise Series 2020 KTS vs DOL Dream11 team for Knights vs Dolphins

CSA 4-day Franchise Series 2020 KTS vs DOL Dream11 team for Knights vs Dolphins captain: Jacques Snyman

CSA 4-day Franchise Series 2020 KTS vs DOL Dream11 team for Knights vs Dolphins vice-captain: Keshav Maharaj

CSA 4-day Franchise Series 2020 KTS vs DOL Dream11 team for Knights vs Dolphins wicketkeeper: Grant Roelofsen, Pite van Biljon

CSA 4-day Franchise Series 2020 KTS vs DOL Dream11 team for Knights vs Dolphins batsmen: Kegan Petersen, Marques Ackerman, Sarel Erwee

CSA 4-day Franchise Series 2020 KTS vs DOL Dream11 team for Knights vs Dolphins all-rounders: Andile Phehlukwayo, Sariyen Muthuswamy, Jacques Snyman

CSA 4-day Franchise Series 2020 KTS vs DOL Dream11 team for Knights vs Dolphins Bowlers: Keshav Maharaj, Shaun von Berg, Mbulelo Budaza

Knights Probable playing XI: Matthew Kleinveldt, Jacques Snyman, Raynard van Tonder, Pite van Biljon, Farhaan Behardien, Petrick Kruger, Wandile Makwetu, Shaun von Berg, Mbulelo Budaza, Migael Pretorius, Alfred Mothoa

Dolphins Probable playing XI: Sarel Erwee, Grant Roelofson, Kegan Petersen, Marques Ackerman, Keshav Maharaj, Khaya Zondo, Senuran Muthuswamy, Ottniel Baartman, Prenalen Subrayen, Kerwin Mungroo, Andile Phehlukwayoh