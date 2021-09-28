KTS vs TIT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 Match 7 between Knights vs Titans, September 28, 01:30 PM IST

KTS vs TIT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 between Knights and Titans: Pool B matches of the ongoing CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 get underway as the Knights square off against the Titans in the first game at Mangaung Oval on Tuesday, September 28. The game will be hosted at the Mangaung Oval, in Bloemfontein and starts at 01:30 PM IST.

Playing their maiden game of this season, the Titans have had the better of Knights, winning four out of their last five meetings with one game being washed out. They would want to continue that streak when they take on the Knights at the Mangaung Oval.

Ahead of the match between Knights and Titans; here is everything you need to know:

KTS vs TIT Telecast

The Knights vs Titans match will not be broadcasted in India.

KTS vs TIT Live Streaming

The match can be live streamed on Fancode app and website.

KTS vs TIT Match Details

The second match of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 between KTS vs TIT will be played at the Mangaung Oval, in Kimberly on Friday, September 28, at 01:30 PM IST.

KTS vs TIT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Farhan Behardien

Vice-Captain: Theunis de Bruyn

Suggested Playing XI for KTS vs TIT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Gihahn Cloete

Batters: Dean Elgar, Farhan Behardien, Pite van Biljon, Theunis de Bruyn, Raynard van Tonder

All-rounders: Corbin Bosch, Jacques Snyman

Bowlers: Aaron Phangiso, Ayabulela Gqamane, Migael Pretorius

KTS vs TIT Probable XIs:

Knights: Patrick Botha, Farhan Behardien, Jonathan Vandiar, Matthew Kleinveldt, Raynard van Tonder, Ferisco Adams, Pite van Biljon (C, WK), Jacques Snyman, Migael Pretorius, Patrick Kruger, Duan Jansen

Titans: Dayyaan Galiem, Dean Elgar (C), Theunis de Bruyn, Gihahn Cloete, Jiveshan Pillay, Sibonelo Makhanya, Ayabulela Gqamane, Corbin Bosch, Aaron Phangiso, Junior Dala, Okuhle Cele

