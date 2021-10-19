KTS vs WEP Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 Match, October 19, 6:00 PM IST

KTS vs WEP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 between Knights and Western Province: Knights are all set to lock horns with Western Province in the second quarter-final match of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021. The encounter will be played on October 19, Tuesday, at 06:00 PM IST at the Diamond Oval. This will be the first time in the T20 Cup that Knights and Western Province will go up against each other.

Knights formed a part of Pool B during the league stage. The team was phenomenal during the group stage as it finished at the top of the table. Knights secured victory in two out of three league matches. Zubayr Hamza has been the highest run-getter for the team so far with 168 runs to his name in three matches. Knights will be hoping for Hamza to deliver another good performance in the knockout game for the team to move ahead in the competition.

Western Province also enjoyed a terrific ride in the group stage of the CSA T20 2021. The team finished second in the standings with two victories and one loss For Province, Tony de Zorzi and Wayne Parnell have been the star performers so far.

Ahead of the match between Knights and Western Province; here is everything you need to know:

KTS vs WEP Telecast

The Knights vs Western Province match will not be broadcast in India.

KTS vs WEP Live Streaming

The knights vs Western Province match will be live-streamed on Cricket South Africa’s official YouTube channel.

KTS vs WEP Match Details

The second quarter-final of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 will be played between Knights and Western Province at the Diamond Oval on October 19, Tuesday at 6:00 PM IST.

KTS vs WEP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Beuran Hendricks

Vice-captain: Tony de Zorzi

Suggested Playing XI for KTS vs WEP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Kyle Verreynne

Batters: Farhaan Behardien, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Rilee Rossouw

All-rounders: Wayne Parnell, Migael Pretorius, Kyle Simmonds

Bowlers: Alfred Mothoa, Beuran Hendricks, Mbulelo Budaza

KTS vs WEP Probable XIs

Knights: Rilee Rossouw, Gerald Coetzee, Pite van Biljon(c), Gregory Mahlokwana, Migael Pretorius, Wandile Makwetu(w), Alfred Mothoa, Jacques Snyman, Mbulelo Budaza, Matthew Kleinveldt, Farhaan Behardien

Western Province: Jordan Woolf, Nandre Burger, Kyle Simmonds, Zubayr Hamza, Wayne Parnell(c), Kyle Verreynne(w), Jonathan Bird, Mihlali Mpongwana, Tony de Zorzi, Aviwe Mgijima, Beuran Hendricks

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here