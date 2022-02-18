KTS vs WEP Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for CSA T20 Challenge 2022 match, February 18, 01:30 PM IST

KTS vs WEP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CSA T20 Challenge 2022 match between Knights and Western Province: Knights will be squaring off against Western Province in their third-last league match of the CSA T20 Challenge 2022. The much-anticipated game will be conducted at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth at 01:30 PM IST on February 18, Friday.

Knights need to introspect and come up with some really good performances to get back on track. The cricket club has looked off-color in the tournament. They lost their first three games against the Dolphins, North West, and Titans. They made a comeback in their next game by defeating the Warriors by nine wickets. Knights need to bank on the victory to go up the points table from last place.

On the contrary, Western Province are enjoying a dream ride in the T29 extravaganza. They are unbeatable after winning all their four league games. Unsurprisingly, the team is at the top of the table. Province beat North West in their recent game by 84 runs.

Ahead of the match between Knights and Western Province; here is everything you need to know:

KTS vs WEP Telecast

KTS vs WEP match will not be telecasted in India.

KTS vs WEP Live Streaming

The Knights vs Western Province game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

KTS vs WEP Match Details

The Knights vs Western Province contest will be played at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth at 01:30 PM IST on February 18, Friday.

KTS vs WEP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Jacques Snyman

Vice-Captain- Raynard van Tonder

Suggested Playing XI for KTS vs WEP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Dane Vilas

Batters: Farhaan Behardien, Patrick Kruger, Raynard van Tonder, Jonathan Bird

All-rounders: Wayne Parnell, Jacques Snyman, CP Klijnhans

Bowlers: Beuran Hendricks, Gerald Coetzee, Junaid Dawood

KTS vs WEP Probable XIs:

Knights: Patrick Kruger, Raynard van Tonder, Jacques Snyman, Pite van Biljon, Farhaan Behardien, Gerald Coetzee, Mbulelo Budaza, Nealan van Heerden, Alfred Mothoa, Mangaliso Mosehle(wk), CP Klijnhans

Western Province: Jonathan Bird, Gavin Kaplan, Tony de Zorzi, Dane Vilas(wk), Yaseen Vallie, Mihlali Mpongwana, Beuran Hendricks, Junaid Dawood, Basheer Walters, Aviwe Mgijima, Wayne Parnell

