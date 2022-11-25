'Kudos to Hardik': Ashwin Lauds Pandya for Answering a Tricky Question on Sanju Samson in 'MS Dhoni's Style'

The cricketing world is witnessing the evolution of Hardik Pandya from an all-rounder to a potential leader of Team India. Ever since he led his IPL franchise – Gujarat Titans – to their maiden title victory, he is being looked upon as a future captain. In fact, he proved his mettle by winning a couple of T20I series, against Ireland and New Zealand, in this calendar year. His calm demeanour in the field has led to his comparison with legendary MS Dhoni. And most recently, his statement on Sanju Samson’s non-selection has drawn plaudits from experts, fans, and also his teammates.

India recently won the 3-match T20I series against New Zealand 1-0. After the opener in Wellington was abandoned due to rain, the followers of the game expected Sanju in the playing XI. However, the team went ahead with Rishabh Pant and the Kerala cricketer warmed the bench in the last two games.

When asked about Sanju’s case, Pandya seemed to have taken a leaf out of Dhoni’s book to answer the question after the conclusion of the 3rd T20Is in Napier.

“He knows it’s not personal. It’s got to do with the situation. I am a people’s person. So, if anyone needs me, I will be there for them. Everyone knows that if they feel anything at all, my doors are always open for them to come and have a chat with me, because I understand how they are feeling,” Pandya told reporters.

Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took note of Pandya’s explanation and opined that the all-rounder tackled the question in Dhoni’s style.

“I don’t know if he wanted to say that in Thala Dhoni’s style because we all know that Hardik is super close to Thala Dhoni. He handled a tricky question that is always trending on social media very beautifully. So, kudos to Hardik.

“Hardik Pandya replicated what he did for Gujarat Titans with the bat. He came out with all guns blazing. That was the only reason the match got tied,” Ashwin said in his latest YouTube video.

After the conclusion of the 3-match series, Pandya returned home to spend some time with his family. Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India locked horns with Kane Williamson’s New Zealand in the first ODI on Friday in Auckland.

