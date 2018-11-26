Kuldeep Rises 20 Spots to Career Best Three in T20I Rankings, Pandya Makes Gains Too

Kuldeep's ranking leaped by 20 places, while Australian spinner Adam Zampa also made massive gains as he jumped 17 spots to number 5.
All-rounder, Krunal Pandya also made significant progress on the ranking charts, and rose 66 places to 98, after his match-winning 4/36 at Sydney on Sunday (25th November).
The top ten bowlers’ list now features nine spinners, with Pakistan’s Faheem Ashraf the lone fast bowler at number 7.
Among the batsmen, India’s Shikhar Dhawan, who scored 107 in two innings against Australia, moved up by five spots to 11, while both Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul slipped two spots each.
Indian captain, Virat Kohli, who scored an unbeaten 61 in the third T20I and helped level the series, held onto his 14th spot. Australian captain, Aaron Finch slipped one place to third after failing to live up to his destructive reputation, whereas teammate Glenn Maxwell went up by one rank to fifth.
The all-rounders' rankings saw Australia’s Marcus Stoinis rise a whopping 34 places to number 59, while Glenn Maxwell retained his place at the top.
South Africans Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock also bettered their rank by one spot, while Reeza Hendricks rose three places to number 72. Proteas fast bowler, Chris Morris went up six places to number 27 and Andile Phehlukwayo by four places to number 38.
First Published: November 26, 2018, 2:59 PM IST