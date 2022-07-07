Kuldeep Yadav Cleans Up RJ Taran in a Funny Viral Video, Credits MS Dhoni for His Success - WATCH

You have often come across videos on Instagram in which batters could be seen smashing colossal sixes in a tennis-ball game. But what happens when such an Instagram batter confronts an international bowler?

Well, the answer lies in a video that’s going viral on social media. Ace Indian leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav featured in a funny video with renowned radio jockey, RJ Taran to wish former India captain and legendary wicketkeeper MS Dhoni on his 41st Birthday.

Taran on Thursday took to Instagram and posted a video in which the Chinaman bowler could be seen showcasing his skills. The clip shows Kuldeep’s encounter with radio jockey Taran who features as a confident Instagram batter.

Kuldeep dares him to face his bowling and eventually manages to clean his stumps up. “Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @mahi7781 Thank You for existing,” read the caption shared along with the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rj Taran (@mirchitaran)

Kuldeep shares a very special bond with Dhoni, who mentored him in the early phase of his international career. In an interview with Indian Express last year, Kuldeep said that he often missed Dhoni’s guidance from behind the wickets after his retirement.

“Sometimes I miss that guidance because he (Mahi) has a great experience. He used to guide us behind the wicket, kept screaming!” the spinner had said.

Kuldeep added that every bowler needed a partner who can respond from the other end. “When Mahibhai was there, I and Chahal were playing. Ever since Mahibhai left, Chahal and I haven’t played together. I played only a handful of games after Mahibhai left,” he said.

Kuldeep has struggled for his spot in the Indian team for while now and has been in and out of the squad due to inconsistency in his form.

Meanwhile, several other present and former cricketers including Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag, Ishant Sharma, and Suresh Sharma also posted their birthday greetings for Dhoni on social media platforms.

In a tweet, Virat called Dhoni “a leader like no other” and said he became an elder brother to him over the years.

A leader like no other. Thanks for everything you have done for Indian cricket. 🇮🇳 You became more like an elder brother for me. Nothing but love and respect always. Happy birthday skip 🎂@msdhoni pic.twitter.com/kIxdmrEuGP — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 7, 2022

Dhoni, who is presently in London, celebrated his birthday with his family. In a video posted on Instagram by Sakshi Dhoni, the Chennai Super Kings skipper can be seen cutting a cake.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sakshi Singh (@sakshisingh_r)

One of the most successful captains in the history of the game, MS Dhoni has the unique distinction of winning all three limited-overs ICC Championships as a skipper. Starting with the inaugural 2007 World Cup, Dhoni led India to its second 50-over World Cup title and then lifted the Champion’s Trophy in 2013.

He announced retirement from international cricket in 2020 but continues to lead the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here