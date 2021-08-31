Kuldeep Yadav Leaves Fans Amused with Witty Reply on Yuzvendra Chahal’s IPL Post

The Indian Premier League resumes from September 19 and millions of fans are once again geared up for IPL 2021. Joining the eagerness as to when the anticipated day will arrive, Yuzevndra Chahal took to Instagram, uploading a picture with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli with a caption.

The two players in the post were seen having a conversation and Chahal, being his witty self, wrote a caption, "Bhaiya yeah 20th September kab aayega? (When will 20th September come?)". Adding to Chahal’s excitement, partner in crime Kuldeep Yadav had a hilarious reply to Chahal’s post which has left fans amused.

Here’s what Chahal posted on his Instagram, followed by Kuldeep’s reply.

Replying to Chahal’s question, Kuldeep wrote " 19 k baad (After the 19th)". Needless to say, the two spinners are always there to take a dig at each other. The IPL second phase will resumes with a blockbuster clash as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face Mumbai Indians on September 19, the clash on September 20 will see Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi. Chahal will after all get to play in the match and that too face KKR spinner Kuldeep.

Before the COVID-19 second wave turned severe, Royal Challengers Bangalore had an excellent start to the new season. After a disappointing season last year, the Kohli-led RCB side were in form, have a balanced side, and are proving to be contenders for the IPL trophy this season.

RCB has played seven IPL matches so far in phase one, with 10 points on the board and third on the table. RCB has won five matches and has lost two, against Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings.

The second phase will resume from where the first phase was left off and the current points table shows Delhi Capitals at the top, with 12 points in eight IPL matches played. The Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capital side have once again been dominant this season despite missing out on the opportunity to lift their maiden IPL trophy in 2020. Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals to lift a record fifth IPL trophy. Chennai Super Kings have won four so far as well.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here