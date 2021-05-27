Kuldeep Yadav Opens Up, Says He Was Shocked When KKR Did Not Pick Him in Chennai in IPL 2021

India and Kolkata Knight Riders left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav is going through a tough phase in his career, fighting for a place in the XI in both the IPL and national teams. Over the last year, he has not been an automatic pick in the XI for KKR and India. In fact, he didn’t play a single game in IPL 2021, although KKR played three matches in spin friendly conditions at MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai.

Kuldeep has been with the India Test team since the tour of Australia but played only one Test in the Australia and England series combined, against England in Chennai. He played a couple of ODIs against England, but didn’t do well.

Kuldeep said he felt he was ready to play in Chennai during the IPL, but was shocked when he wasn’t picked.

“Sometimes you feel you are ready to play but management doesn’t feel so. They think someone is better than you and they also think about the combination. These things happen in franchise cricket a lot. I thought I was ready to play in Chennai in IPL 2021 but it didn’t happen and it was shocking,” Kuldeep told Crictracker.

Kuldeep agreed that his selection in the Indian XI depends on the team combination, adding that Ravindra Jadeja’s presence makes it tougher.

“Yes, it depends on what the team wants. Team combination matters a lot and I personally feel Jadeja brings a lot of depth in the batting. He scores both with bat and ball. So, it is always tough to choose between him and us.”

KUleep said he will find rhythm when he plays regularly, adding the Indian team management has been very supportive.

“I just think I should be playing more games because when you don’t do that, you tend to lack both rhythm and confidence. While being in regular touch, you are always high. Yes, the last two years were difficult and very different for me. I didn’t get a chance due to the team combination and sometimes you need to sacrifice your spot as well. However, some games didn’t go in my favour but you always need to work hard and keep the momentum going, your time will probably come.

“Team management has been very supportive in these times. The best thing is that they always tell me about things happening in the team or what they want right now. Virat and Ravi Bhai also keep talking to me regularly and tell me the things needed in the match. Bharat Arun has also been supportive alongside management.”

