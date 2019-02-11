Kuldeep Yadav Reaches Career-best Spot in ICC T20I Rankings

Loading...
Yadav played only one match in the T20 series and had an immediate impact as he dismissed the well set openers Tim Seifert and Colin Munro.
Pakistan’s Imad Wasim jumped five places to fourth and New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner also made progress as he moved up four places to round up the top ten.
Krunal Pandya made massive progress on the rankings too as he jumped a whopping 39 spots and moved to a best-ever ranking of 58. India’s stand-in captain Rohit Sharma moved up three places to seventh and his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan went up by a spot to 11th spot.
For New Zealand, Kane Williamson also moved up a spot to 12th while Ross Taylor went upto 51st. Kiwi batsman Tim Seifert made huge progress too as he moved to 83rd spot after jumping 87 ranks.
Among the bowlers, Tim Southee also made considerable progress and is ranked 30th.
South African bowler Beuran Hendricks’s eight wickets against Pakistan has seen him go upto 81st rank while Chris Morris, who took six wickets, is ranked at 21st currently. Andile Phehlukwayo has also advanced 15 places to a career-best 23rd position with five wickets.
South African captain Faf du Plessis went up three spots to 17th and Reeza Hendricks is ranked at 42nd.
Pakistan’s Babar Azam continues to be at the top of batsmen’s list, while Hussain Talat has gained 19 places to reach 56th position after aggregating 98 runs. Shaheen Afridi has moved up 28 places to a career-best 48th position among bowlers.
Nepal’s Paras Khadka, who scored his country’s first century, gained five places to reach 90th position while Basant Regmi and Sompal Kami are joint 70th position among bowlers.
In the team rankings, South Africa have overtaken Australia and England to move to third spot while Nepal have overtaken the UAE marginally to be in 14th position even as they come on to the table within a week of similarly crossing the threshold of eight matches and gaining entry onto the ODI table.
First Published: February 11, 2019, 12:46 PM IST