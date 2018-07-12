Kuldeep Yadav Sets Litany of Records in Mesmerising Spell at Trent Bridge

Yadav was the wrecker-in-chief, getting the first three wickets after England had started well with the bat. Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy had put a 73-run stand before Kuldeep was introduced in the 11th over.
He got Roy in his first over, before getting Joe Root and Bairstow in his second to hurt the hosts. Just when it seemed Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes would get England back on track, Kuldeep struck again as he broke the 93-run partnership by getting Buttler before also accounting for Stokes after he had completed his half-century. David Willey was Kuldeep's sixth wicket as he found Rahul in the deep while going for the pull.
Kuldeep's 6/25 is the best performance by an Indian spinner overseas, beating Amit Mishra's 6/48 against Zimbabwe.
It is also the best performance by an Indian spinner in England and the fourth best bowling performance by an Indian bowler.
Kuldeep's performance is also the best by a spinner in England.
Having made such a massive impression with the white ball, many experts are calling for him to be introduced into the Indian playing XI for the Test matches as well. Before that of course, there are two more ODIs to torment England in.
First Published: July 12, 2018, 9:16 PM IST