Kuldeep Yadav Still Adjusting to Challenges of Red-Ball Cricket

Now playing for India A in their first unofficial Test match against Australia A in Bengaluru, the youngster believes he needs a bit more seasoning before he can make the step up to the longest format of the game. Speaking to reporters at the end of Day 3, Kuldeep stated that switching to red-ball cricket after such a long spell of only playing with the white ball was challenging.
"You have to change your mindset when you come to play with the red ball," he said at the end of the day's play. "You need to be very patient. You're not going to take wickets every time you come up to bowl. For me it's very important to be patient and not to try too much.”
He further added that he is enjoying his time with India A as the more time he gets out in the middle, the more at ease he becomes with the challenges of Test cricket.
"If you're playing white-ball regularly and suddenly you're selected for Test team and start bowling with the red ball, then it's challenging. In this match, I bowled around 30-plus overs, and now I'm feeling much better. I'm getting in the rhythm and really enjoying bowling right now.
"I spoke to MSK (Prasad) sir and Ravi (Shastri) sir. They wanted me to play a lot of cricket. I went there (England) and played one Test match. It was likely that only one spinner would be able to play over there so there wasn't much of an opportunity there. Here I had the opportunity to play. There was no advantage to sitting on the sidelines.
“The more I bowl with the red ball, the quicker I get used to it. And West Indies is going to come over to play as well. So if I find my rhythm here, it'll be easier for me to perform in that series. This is a good step for me. Personally, I'm very happy with the move of playing here. "
First Published: September 5, 2018, 12:59 PM IST