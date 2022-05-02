Kuldeep Yadav's Career is Protected Because of Rohit Sharma: DC Spinner's Childhood Coach

Kuldeep Yadav had made a scintillating comeback in the Indian Premier League this season for his new franchise Delhi Capitals. The leg-spinner was going through a rough patch in the last couple of years and lost his place in India’s limited-overs side after an underwhelming show in IPL 2019 and 2020 for Kolkata Knight Riders. In the last season, Kuldeep missed the major chunk of the tournament due to a knee injury. KKR released him ahead of the auction and Delhi Capitals signed him for the base price of INR 2 crore as the move turned out to be a resurgence for Kuldeep who has claimed 17 wickets in 9 matches so far this season.

The last couple of years were tough for Kuldeep professionally as nothing went for him as he didn’t get much chances in the Indian team and the injury forced him out of the second half of IPL 2021.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Kuldeep’s childhood coach Kapil Dev Pandey gave huge credit for the leg-spinner’s resurgence to the current Indian captain Rohit Sharma as he feels that the 34-year-old showed immense trust in his abilities during the rough phase.

“Whenever captains trusted him, Kuldeep delivered. He has a good record in Tests. He has two hat-tricks in ODIs. He has a good T20I record. But still, he didn’t get enough opportunities. This is really shocking. Kuldeep’s career is protected because of Rohit Sharma. Rohit is the man behind Kuldeep’s resurgence. He is a fantastic captain and he knows how to find talent in a big group of players. Ahead of the IPL, Rohit called Kuldeep and gave him the chance (against the West Indies). Kuldeep delivered too by taking two wickets," Kapil Dev Pandey told Times of India.

Also Read | IPL 2022: ‘Think Captaincy Burdened his Prep and Performances’-MS Dhoni On Ravindra Jadeja

He further said that every captain has his own style of choosing the set of players and the former skipper Virat Kohli preferred Axar Patel over Kuldeep due to his batting capability. While Pandey further suggested that Rohit kept a check on Kuldeep’s rehab and gave him crucial chance in the West Indies series ahead of IPL 2022.

“Rohit kept a close eye on Kuldeep, his Yo-Yo Test and rehab reports. Rohit was impressed with Kuldeep’s rehab programme. Rohit should be credited for Kuldeep’s comeback. He wouldn’t have been here today without the support of Rohit, Pant and Ponting. Every captain has their own style of captaining and picking players. Kuldeep played a lot of cricket under Virat. Virat wants experience in the side. He went with Ashwin and Jadeja. He preferred Axar ahead of Kuldeep because of Axar’s batting capabilities. A captain has to trust his players," the coach added.

Kuldeep is currently placed second on the tally of Purple Cap this season with 17 wickets as his good friend Yuzvendra Chahal is topping the charts with 19 scalps.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here