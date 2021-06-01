Kuldeep Yadav’s Latest Instagram Photo is Proof That He is a Fitness Addict

Ever since the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 got suspended due to the increasing number of coronavirus cases, Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav has been sharing snippets from his intense workouts. Kuldeep is representing Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021. In his latest post on Instagram, the player has shared a photo from his home gym. In the snap, he is looking at his Watt bike. This is a training equipment which records speed, cadence and pedalling technique.

Kuldeep is clad in a black round neck t-shirt which he has teamed up with shorts of the same colour. To complete the look, he has opted for a pair of white sneakers. One can also see his terrace garden from the glass wall of his gym. Adding an element of quirk and fun to his post, Kuldeep has defined his relation with Watt bike as a never-ending love story.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kuldeep Yadav 🇮🇳 (@kuldeep_18)

His post has crossed the one lakh like benchmark. His fans have heavily appreciated thefitness in the comments section. One person wrote, “You will rise like never before champ, keep believing in yourself,” another said, “You’re our superhero.”

Previously, Kuldeep had shared Instagram Reels in which he could be seen doing intense weight training. These short clips had inspired many members of his virtual fam to start working on their fitness as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kuldeep Yadav 🇮🇳 (@kuldeep_18)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kuldeep Yadav 🇮🇳 (@kuldeep_18)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kuldeep Yadav 🇮🇳 (@kuldeep_18)

On May 15, the Indian cricketer informed his insta fam that he has taken the vaccine and also urged them to do the same, as and when they can. He got the jab outdoors, in a garden area. The KKR player wore a white t-shirt and ripped black jeans to the vaccination centre. In terms of accessories he had put on a black baseball cap. As a preventive measure,he was seen wearing a double mask.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kuldeep Yadav 🇮🇳 (@kuldeep_18)

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals have been doing fairly decent and are at the third spot of the points table. The team have won three out of seven matches and have a total of six points.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here