Kuldeep Yadav’s Latest Photo Proves He Doesn’t Believe in Monday Blues

Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav has shared a relaxed mood photo of himself on his Instagram account. In the serene picture, he can be seen wearing a summery outfit including a round neck white t-shirt which he has teamed with a pair of black shorts. The cricketer completed his look with a pair white sneakers. From the looks it seems he is spending some alone time at his terrace garden.

His photo has been much loved by his Insta fam and has got over 80 thousand likes till now. His fellow Indian cricketer Surya Kumar Yadav has also commented on his post saying, “Kehna kya chahte ho.” This remark is in connection with Kuldeep’s caption which is a subtle play with Monday Blues theme.

Many of his fans have extended their best wishes for him for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour. A fan wrote, “Best of luck for the upcoming Sri lanka tour kuldeep bhai”, another person said, “Bhai please comeback strongly like a super hero”.

India tour of Sri Lanka is scheduled to begin from July 13. During the course of the tour, the men in blue will play three ODI and three T20I matches. The ODI matches will be played between July 13 and July 19 while theT20I outings will be held between July 22 and July 27.

Kuldeep’s profile is a mix of his personal photos and snippets of his workout session. Even during the lockdown period, the cricketer has not compromised on his rigorous workout and is more than often seen sharing some intense weight training videos on Instagram.

He also recently got his vaccination done and had urged people to get themselves jabbed at the earliest. Through his post he mentioned that vaccine is a key factor in fight against COVID-19. The cricketer had worn a double mask to the vaccination centre. He had layered an N-95 mask over a normal cotton mask for his safety against the virus.

