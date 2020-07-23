Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Kumar Sangakkara Open Up About Being Questioned on 2011 World Cup Fixing Allegations, Says Nothing to be Afraid of

Last month a controversy had erupted in Sri Lanka, over the questioning of Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene for the allegations raised by sports minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage, that the 2011 World Cup final was fixed. Also the police summoned then selector Aravinda de Silva.

Cricketnext Staff |July 23, 2020, 1:20 PM IST
This particular act was met by protests on streets by the supporters of these cricketers. But Sangakkara has now revealed that the questioning could be 'healthy' for the game.

ALSO READ | 'Why Are Sangakkara and Jayawardene Making a Big Deal?' SL Ex Minister Stands By WC 2011 Fixing Claims

“It is disappointing and also a bit amusing at times. And we had that recently when the ex-sports minister did quite a frivolous claim and we had to go in and answer questions,” Sangakkara was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

“Actually, to go through and answer those questions, and making those statements was really really healthy for the game, whether it was me, the selectors, Mahela or anyone else. I think that process is really important for people to understand what respect for the game means,” Sangakkara said.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli Can Be the Greatest after Donald Bradman: Kumar Sangakkara

“The game of cricket needs people of integrity and people who are not afraid to speak their minds,” he added.

“And also when you have any questions to be answered, you don’t need to hide, you can answer any of those. When it comes to politics, when you have politically and morally corrupt individuals, who are affiliated with the sport even in an official capacity, you understand where all this comes from and you don’t have to be afraid to second guess what their motivations are,” Sangakkara further said.

