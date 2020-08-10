Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

Kumar Sangakkara Picks Out the Toughest Bowlers He's Ever Faced

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara was one of the most dangerous batsmen in world cricket throughout his career and testament to that is the fact that he finished as the second-highest run-scorer in world cricket, only after batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar.

Cricketnext Staff |August 10, 2020, 9:18 PM IST
Kumar Sangakkara Picks Out the Toughest Bowlers He's Ever Faced

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara was one of the most dangerous batsmen in world cricket throughout his career and testament to that is the fact that he finished as the second-highest run-scorer in world cricket, only after batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar.

In 594 international games across all formats, Sangakkara scored 28,016 runs at an average of 46.77. He also raked up 63 tons and 153 half-centuries in his career.

During a recent ‘Q/A’ session organized by Marylebone Cricket Club’s Twitter handle, the Lankan veteran was quizzed about the toughest bowler faced in his career.

There, he named the ‘Sultan of Swing’, Wasim Akram and legendary Indian pacer, Zaheer Khan.

“Wasim Akram was a nightmare to face. Zaheer Khan, I faced many times and was extremely difficult also,” Sangakkara said during the session.

In his 15-year long illustrious career, the stylish Sri Lankan faced bowlers across generations. When he started out at the highest level, Akram was going through the twilight of his career.

Moreover, the careers of Sangakkara and Zaheer coincided perfectly. The two were regarded as the masters of their respective trades in the by-gone era.

The duels between Sangakkara and Zaheer were one of the eagerly anticipated ones during the frequent ties between India and Sri Lanka.

The left-hander shepherded the Lankan top-order with his class, while Zaheer spearheaded the Indian bowling line-up.

During various bilateral series as well as crucial multilateral tournaments such as the Asia Cup, Champions Trophy and World Cup, the two often engaged in a game of cat and mouse.

One of the iconic moments came during the 2011 ODI World Cup final when Sangakkara narrowly survived a supreme opening spell of fast bowling from Zaheer. It was a shame that the iconic game was recently marred with speculations of match-fixing by the former Sri Lankan sports minister.

Kumar SangakkaraWasim Akramzaheer khan

Upcoming Matches

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more