Kumar Sangakkara Picks Out the Toughest Bowlers He's Ever Faced
Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara was one of the most dangerous batsmen in world cricket throughout his career and testament to that is the fact that he finished as the second-highest run-scorer in world cricket, only after batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar.
Kumar Sangakkara Picks Out the Toughest Bowlers He's Ever Faced
Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara was one of the most dangerous batsmen in world cricket throughout his career and testament to that is the fact that he finished as the second-highest run-scorer in world cricket, only after batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar.
Upcoming Matches
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
CZE vs LUXRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings