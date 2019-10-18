Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

ICC WT20 WC QUALIFIER, 2019 Match 2, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 18 October, 2019

Kumar Sangakkara Reveals Who Will be His First Choice Pick in The Hundred Draft

The draft for ‘The Hundred’ will take place on Sunday.

Cricketnext Staff |October 18, 2019, 2:41 PM IST
Kumar Sangakkara Reveals Who Will be His First Choice Pick in The Hundred Draft

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara has backed Lasith Malinga to succeed in The Hundred and said that he would be his first pick in the draft.

Sangakkara said that bowlers are required to win games in T20 and it will be similar in The Hundred.

"In T20 cricket, or now The Hundred, a balanced, exceptional bowling attack is always what's going to win you crunch games and finals," Sangakkara was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo. "You can have the best batting in the world, but it needs to be supported by the best bowling.

"I would always go for a bowler - someone with the experience and the quality of Lasith Malinga or Mitchell Starc," he said when asked who would be his first pick in the draft.

"Malinga has really shown, even in the recent past, how skilled he is. He tore through New Zealand in that final T20 game - he took four [wickets] in four balls again, which was an incredible feat, so I wouldn't look past Malinga."

However, Malinga was one of the players who went unsold in the mock draft and it will be interesting to see who picks the T20I veteran.

Malinga has picked 19 wickets in 11 games in England and has an economy of 6.66.

The draft for ‘The Hundred’ will take place on Sunday.

