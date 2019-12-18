Kumar Sangakkara to Lead MCC Squad in 2020 Tour of Pakistan
Custodian of cricket laws, the Marylebone Cricket Club, on Wednesday said it will send a squad to Pakistan in February next year to play in a few matches under the captaincy of its current president Kumar Sangakkara
