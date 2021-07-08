Kumar Sangakkara Wins Hearts with Epic Reply to ICC’s Tribute Video on MS Dhoni!

From one legend to another, former Sri Lanka captain and wicketkeeper Kumar Sangakkara has won the hearts of millions as he corrected ICC on their tribute video which they posted on Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s birthday on July 7. The International Cricket Council (ICC) uploaded a video on their official Twitter handle, paying tribute to MS Dhoni and the video was about the former India captain’s lightning fast reactions behind the stumps. While the video brought back old memories of Dhoni behind the stumps, Sangakkara felt that the caption isn’t justifying the stature of the former India captain.

ICC posted a tribute video with the caption "MS Dhoni: The Quickest Hands in the East," however, according to Sangakkara, Dhoni is not just the quickest in the east, but in the entire world.

Quickest hands in the world during his time not just the East— Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) July 7, 2021

Dhoni turned 40 on July 7 and the entire nation showered wishes on the former India captain. From millions of fans around the world to players from the cricket fraternity, the birthday wishes came pouring in for the 2011 World Cup winning captain.

In Dhoni’s illustrious career, India’s number seven has inflicted a total of 195 stumpings in his international career and 217 stumpings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) whereas for the former Sri Lanka captain, Sangakkara has 139 stumpings to his name in his international career.

Dhoni’s presence in behind the stumps is irreplaceable as the former captain was not only was quick with his reflexes, but also guided and mentored bowlers on where to bowl and how to bowl, make accurate decisions regarding DRS and helped captain Virat Kohli set pin-perfect fielding positions in a match.

On August 15, 2020, Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket and an entire nation was left devastated. It was eminent as to the decision being taken by the former India captain but it was only a matter of time as to when. His last international match for India was when the Men in Blue were eliminated by New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup semi-final clash.

