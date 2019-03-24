Kumble Relives Memories With Spin Partners Chauhan & Raju

Loading...
Of course, Kumble was the most dominant of the three with a staggering 619 wickets in Tests and 337 in ODIs, Chauhan and Raju too chipped in with crucial wickets and the trio formed a formidable partnership.
The trio played a crucial role in handing the visiting England team a 3-0 defeat in 1993 Test series, where Kumble bagged 21 wickets and Raju ended up with nine.
On Sunday, Kumble shared a photo on social media, reliving the old memories with his partners in crime, Chauhan and Raju. He wrote, “Reminiscing fond memories of our partnership! Great to catch up with my spinning partners #VenkatpathiRaju and #RajeshChauhan.”
Reminiscing fond memories of our partnership! Great to catch up with my spinning partners #VenkatpathiRaju and #RajeshChauhan pic.twitter.com/gsgY60Fofh
— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) March 24, 2019
Chauhan accounted for 47 wickets in Tests from 21 matches, while Raju bagged 93 wickets in 28 matches.
First Published: March 24, 2019, 2:07 PM IST