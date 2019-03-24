Kumble Relives Old Memories With Former Teammates Chauhan & Raju

Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 24, 2019, 2:24 PM IST
India has time and again produced quality spinners that have troubled best of the batting units in the world. While Bishan Bedi, B Chandrasekhar and Erapalli Prasanna ruled the roost in the late 60s and early 70s, it was Anil Kumble along with Venkatapathy Raju and Rajesh Chauhan who delivered the goods for team India in 90s.

Of course, Kumble was the most dominant of the three with a staggering 619 wickets in Tests and 337 in ODIs, Chauhan and Raju too chipped in with crucial wickets and the trio formed a formidable partnership.

The trio played a crucial role in handing the visiting England team a 3-0 defeat in 1993 Test series, where Kumble bagged 21 wickets and Raju ended up with nine.

On Sunday, Kumble shared a photo on social media, reliving the old memories with his partners in crime, Chauhan and Raju. He wrote, “Reminiscing fond memories of our partnership! Great to catch up with my spinning partners #VenkatpathiRaju and #RajeshChauhan.”



Chauhan accounted for 47 wickets in Tests from 21 matches, while Raju fared better than him and bagged 93 wickets in 28 matches.
