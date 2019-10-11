Former India coach and country’s highest wicket-taker in Tests, Anil Kumble has been appointed as director, cricket operations, Kings XI Punjab.
Punjab remains one of the three teams who have not yet won the IPL title, along with Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, and come tantalizingly close to winning the championship in 2014, when they made it to the final. With the appointment of Kumble, Mohali-based franchise would be hoping for a reversal in their fortunes.
“Kumble is our choice to coach Kings XI. The world knows about his cricketing and coaching abilities. He’s a very calm, cool and collected person. He comes with a lot of experience in the IPL, having worked with two other franchises in the past, and also with the Indian team. We’re pretty sure that under his leadership, Kings XI will do very well,” Kings XI co-owner Ness Wadia told TOI on Thursday.
As far as the support staff is concerned, which has been hired in consultation with Kumble, former Australia batsman George Bailey will be the new batting coach of the team. Former India spinner Sunil Joshi will take charge as assistant coach of the team. South African Jonty Rhodes could take over as fielding coach and Courtney Walsh could be the bowling coach, according to reports in The Times of India.
Amidst the speculation of Ashwin’s trade of to Delhi Capitals, Wadia said that the player is an “integral part of the team. We value Ashwin tremendously.”
Kumble Takes Over as Director of Cricket Operations For KXIP
