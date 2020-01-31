Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ZIM VS SL

live
ZIM ZIM
SL SL

Harare

27 Jan, 202013:30 IST

4th T20I: IND VS NZ

live
IND IND
NZ NZ

Wellington WPS

31 Jan, 202012:30 IST

5th T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Mount Maunganui

02 Feb, 202012:30 IST

1st ODI: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Hamilton

05 Feb, 202007:30 IST

Kusal Mendis Century Defies Zimbabwe as Sri Lanka Win Series

Mendis, however, dropped anchor and moved serenely to his seventh Test ton when he charged down the pitch to Raza and hit him back over his head for six.

AFP |January 31, 2020, 9:26 PM IST
Kusal Mendis Century Defies Zimbabwe as Sri Lanka Win Series

Sri Lanka batsman Kusal Mendis frustrated Zimbabwe's hopes of a series-levelling win at the Harare Sports Club Ground with a stubborn 116 not out as the second Test petered out to a draw on Friday.

Sri Lanka's 10-wicket win in the first Test last week at the same venue meant they won the series 1-0.

Zimbabwe faced just one ball in the morning which captain Sean Williams hit for six to bring up his half-century. He immediately declared setting Sri Lanka a challenging target of 361.

They lost the wickets of Dimuth Karunaratne, Oshada Fernando for 47 and Angelo Mathews but Mendis' seventh Test century guided them through to the safety of a draw.

His 116 came off 233 balls and included 13 fours a six as Sri Lanka finished on 205 for three, still 156 runs short of victory.

"Zimbabwe showed a lot of character," said Sri Lanka captain Karunaratne.

"It is hard to come back after losing the first Test but they played good cricket. We had to stay positive and bat the whole day."

- Positive Zimbabwe -

Rain and bad light had cut short Thursday's play but Zimbabwe captain Sean Williams chose not to declare on their overnight 241 for seven.

Instead they batted on for one ball which Williams hit for six to reach 247 for seven before he declared. Williams, who made a fine 107 in the first innings and spent much of the time off the field sick, finished 53 not out.

He then chose to open the bowling with spinner Sikandar Raza whose seven for 113 in the first innings and scores of 72 and 34 earned him the player of the match award.

"Raza bowled exceptionally well," said Williams. "He gave us a chance. I am very proud of the way we played."

The pitch, however, looked a lot more benign and Raza failed to trouble the openers in his first seven-over spell.

The only wicket of the morning came at the other end when Karunaratne nibbled at a Carl Mumba delivery outside off-stump and edged through to wicketkeeper Donald Chakabva.

Fernando had only added a single to his lunchtime 46 when he fell leg before to Raza and Zimbabwe regained some hope just before tea when Mathews slapped a delivery from Victor Nyauchi straight to Craig Ervine at silly mid-on.

Mendis, however, dropped anchor and moved serenely to his seventh Test ton when he charged down the pitch to Raza and hit him back over his head for six.

"The wicket was much slower than the first Test," said Mathews, who was named man of the series for the double century he scored in the first Test. "We had to grind and grind. Kusal had to bat brilliantly to save the match."

Mendis added 64 with Dinesh Chandimal, 13 not out from 75 balls, before Williams gave up the hunt.

Sri Lanka now host a white ball tour by the West Indies before England arrive for a two-Test series in March. Zimbabwe face a one-off Test in Bangladesh and a series of white ball games.

Dimuth Karunaratnekusal mendisZimbabwe vs Sri Lanka

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 5th T20I T20 | Sun, 02 Feb, 2020

IND v NZ
Mount Maunganui

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Wed, 05 Feb, 2020

IND v NZ
Hamilton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10645 260
see more