Kusal Mendis Injures Hand in Warm-up Tie Before Australia Tests

Loading...
During the warm-up game against Cricket Australia XI in Hobart, according to reports in the Australian press, Mendis was hit by full-blooded pull shot from Jake Doran at short leg when Dilruwan Perera delivered a full toss.
Mendis ducked and was struck on his hands which he had put in front of his helmet.
Mendis’ teammates rushed to his help as he was in obvious discomfort. Replays showed that he was hit on his little finger on the right hand and it was pointing at an unnatural angle. Mendis was understandably in tremendous pain while being treated by medical staff from both teams as he left the field.
He had been their mainstay in the middle-order during the Test series in New Zealand and scored a century in the second innings of the drawn first Test in Wellington. He followed that up with 67 during the Boxing Day Test to top-score in Sri Lanka's second innings.
After Mendis left the ground, Roshen Silva replaced him at short-leg with a chest guard, and he too was struck by a fierce Doran sweep shot.
Two balls after Mendis had left the field Dilruwan dropped short and Doran swept, clipping Roshen on the left hand.
Roshen was moved out of the catching position when Kurtis Patterson was on strike, before being brought back for the next over when Doran took strike again.
Doran smashed the ball in short-leg's direction and Roshen took a hit on his left forearm, forcing him to throw his helmet away and grimace in pain.
These incidents forced Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal to abandon the short leg fielder position altogether, although he might be less inclined to do so if they have Australia at 5-135 in a Test match.
Coincidentally, Australia captain and Hobart native Tim Paine had spent time on match eve working with his Tasmania Tigers teammate Doran on sweeping the ball in preparation for facing Sri Lanka's spinners.
First Published: January 17, 2019, 4:21 PM IST